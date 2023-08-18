Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Summer Days at Port Farms

Immerse yourself in five acres of vibrant sunflowers, cosmos, and zinnias during Summer Days at the farm (formerly known as The Flower Festival). Our Summer Days season includes different events every weekend! Summer Days is family and dog-friendly. Summer Days takes place Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. more information can be found on the Port Farms website.

CelebrateErie 2023

CelebrateErie is a free, three-day festival designed to bring us together for a regional showcase of our local art, food, culture, music and most importantly, the people that make Erie worth celebrating. It’s about us. Learn more about CelebrateErie on their website here.

Erie Live Tattoo Gallery

The Erie Live Tattoo Gallery gives event-goers the chance to collect tattoos from tattoo artists they wouldn’t normally cross paths with. General admission includes access to all of our event’s expert tattooers, unique and interesting vendors – which includes: jewelry, art, clothing, specialty food items, and an array of many other hand-crafted items, access to the wine & beer bar, food vendors, music and more! The gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. more information can be found on the Erie Live Tattoo Gallery website.

All An Act Theatre presents On Golden Pond

This is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year. Shows start on Friday at 7:30 p.m. then Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are available on All An Act Theatre’s website.

Erie Cemetery Tours – Unusual Deaths

Interested in unusual deaths and odd illnesses? From diseases we barely see now to the downright odd, join us for a tour of some of the strangest deaths in the Erie Cemetery. Meet inside the entrance of the Erie Cemetery. These strange deaths will be explored Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., more information can be found on the Erie Cemetery website.

Station Dinner Theater presents Over the River and Through the Woods

Nick, the 29-year old grandson, sees both sets of his grandparents every Sunday for dinner, until he has to tell them that he’s been offered a dream job that would take him away from his beloved, but annoying, grandparents. The news doesn’t sit so well and begins a series of schemes to keep Nick around, which includes bringing to dinner a lovely, single young lady as bait. Shows take place Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available online here.

Autism Society of NWPA Maritime Museum Sensory Friendly Tour

Join the Erie Maritime Museum on Saturday, August 19 for a sensory-friendly tour of the museum and participate in two activities. Two sessions available, one for sea bag and knot tying and another for mechanical advantage, blocks and pulleys. The tours take place Saturday starting at 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information can be found on the Autism Society’s website.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

Featuring Acoustic Ear Candy. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. The concert takes place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information is available on Arundel Cellars’ website.