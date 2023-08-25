Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Zabawa Polish Festival

A celebration of Polish heritage! The Zabawa Polish Festival is free to attend with live music, dancing, polka masses, and Polish foods. More details on the Polish fest can be found here.

Butterfly release at Gibson Park

Join Community Nursing Services of North East for their 8th annual Butterfly Release. The release will be in Gibson Park during their open market event on Aug. 26 at 1 p.m.

Fish Field Day

Join Asbury Woods and local partners for this fun-filled day exploring fish! Get up close and personal with resident trout through Trout in the Classroom program. Meet living creatures that are on a trout’s menu, test water quality to see if fish can survive, and learn all about tying flies and fly fishing. Families are sure to have a swimming good time! Learn more about this event on Asbury Woods’ website.

Summer Days at Port Farms

Immerse yourself in five acres of vibrant sunflowers, cosmos, and zinnias during Summer Days at the farm (formerly known as The Flower Festival). Our Summer Days season includes different events every weekend! Summer Days is family and dog-friendly. Summer Days takes place Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information can be found on the Port Farms website.

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

weekend stance vs Bowie Baysox. Fireworks on Friday, Wilmer Flores bobblehead giveaway Saturday, Sunday Family Fun and youth jersey giveaway. Purchase your tickets on the SeaWolves’ website.

Jackie Fabulous at Kellar’s Magic & Comedy Club

Head on over to Kellar’s on Friday or Saturday for Jackie Fabulous! Jackie’s standup has been featured on the Arsenio Hall show, Gotham Comedy Live, FOX, BET, Last Comic Standing, Kevin Hart’s LOL Network and more. Tickets are available online.

Country Music Weekend at Peek’n Peak

It’s time to dust off those cowboy boots and giddy up for a weekend full of live country music at Peek’n Peak! Throughout the weekend of August 25 – 27, enjoy tons of live music, BBQs, yard games, bonfires, beer, and more! Additional event details can be found online.

All An Act Theatre presents On Golden Pond

This is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year. Shows start on Friday at 7:30 p.m. then Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are available on All An Act Theatre’s website.