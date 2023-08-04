Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Dan Rice Days

Head to downtown Girard for the 2023 Dan Rice Days! This event commemorates the life and times of the most famous clown in history with food, arts and crafts and much more. Event details can be found here.

Lucille Ball Comedy Festival

More than 50 live events will take place August 2-6 for the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival — including the popular Stand-Up Showcase, Comedy Late Night and Lucy legacy events. Don’t miss comedy festival headliner Taylor Tomlinson on Friday, August 4. Full event details are available on the National Comedy Center’s website.

Presque Isle Triathlon

All segments of the triathlon – the swim, the bike and the run – will start, transition and finish at Beach 10. PI TRI 2023 is open to individuals and two to three-person relay teams and will offer a high-quality, fun, safe and exciting multi-sport experience for all levels of competitors from first-time triathlon entrants to experienced triathletes. Register online.

Mcdonald’s Day at the Erie Zoo

Who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned treasure hunt? Grab your map, hunt for fun treasures, and find where “X” marks the spot! The treasure hunt and “treasures” are all possible thanks to our friends at McDonald’s. All children 12 and under may participate. Additional information is available here.

First Friday Campfires

Bring your chairs and hang out by the campfire behind Asbury Woods’ Nature Center on the first Friday of every month throughout the summer for this free event! S’mores ingredients will be available for purchase in our gift shop. More information is available here.

First Fridays in Corry

Aug. 4 theme is Wine Walk! First Fridays are held on the first Friday of every month from May – December. A portion of Center Street is closed for people to enjoy local shops, musicians, food trucks, horse-drawn wagon rides and more! Learn more here.

Summer Days at Port Farms

Immerse yourself in five acres of vibrant sunflowers, cosmos, and zinnias during Summer Days at Port farm (formerly known as The Flower Festival). Their Summer Days season includes different events every weekend. Find out more on their website.

Erie Cemetery Walking Tours – Harry T Burleigh Dedication

Learn more about Erie’s own musical hero, Harry Thacker Burleigh, and his family interred at the Erie Cemetery Walking Tours! Learn more about this event online.

PACA presents: A Jazz and Creative Music Weekend

Enjoy a mix of live jazz and funk music from bands like Schleigho and Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra. This weekend’s event strives to uplift and celebrate jazz music after the recent cancellation of the Erie Blues and Jazz Festival. More information is available online.

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

Journey to UPMC Park this weekend for the Erie SeaWolves’ week-long stance vs Harrisburg Senators! Friday is fireworks night, Saturday is James Connor bobblehead giveaway, and Sunday is family fun day. The SeaWolves will play as the Erie Pepperoni Balls Friday and Saturday nights. Purchase your tickets on the SeaWolves’ website.

814 Concert Series

The 814 Concert Series features one local band each Sunday at 6 p.m. starting July 9 and culminating on August 13. The series will take place in three East Side parks and three West Side parks. All concerts are free and open to the public. This week is the One World Tribe – Rhythms of the World. More information is available online.

Downtown Erie Farmers Market

Join Downtown Erie Partnership every Sunday in Perry Square to enjoy local produce and craft vendors — live music from the mainstage will play at noon. Find out more information online.