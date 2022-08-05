Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

814 Concert Series

The 814 Concert Series features one local band each Sunday at 6 p.m. starting July 10 and culminating on 814 Day, August 14. The series will take place in three East Side parks and three West Side parks. All concerts are free and open to the public. The concert on August 7 will feature Drum Circle by One World Tribe – Rhythms of the World from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and then Mambo from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website.

Erie Playhouse Presents “Kinky Boots”

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots will take the stage on July 29. Inspired by true events, this smash-hit musical tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family’s struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola, and together they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair. You can catch this show at the Erie Playhouse on August 5,6 & 7 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets or to learn more about this show check out their website or call 814-454-2852.

Goodell Gardens Summer Concerts

Goodell Gardens hosts concerts on select Friday evenings during the summer season. Bring your comfiest lawn chair or borrow one of ours, your facemask, and your dancing shoes, and enjoy great music in a beautiful atmosphere! Concessions are typically available for purchase. This weekend you will find Patchouli & Terra Guitarra with concessions by Atacolypse. Show will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit their website or call 734-6669.

Lucille Ball Comedy Festival

Beginning on August 3, the National Comedy Center is presenting its acclaimed Lucille Ball Comedy Festival in Jamestown, NY. The festival is back live and in-person in Lucy’s hometown for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival is presented by the National Comedy Center. This annual festival was Lucille Ball’s vision for a festival of comedy that would support rising comedians in her hometown. Comedians Jeff Foxworthy, Margaret Cho, David Spade, Rob Schneider, and Kevin Nealon will perform during this festival. This festival will also include multiple events around Jamestown. Learn more about the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival by visiting the National Comedy Center’s website or by calling 716-484-2222.

Dan Rice Days

In 1965, Joseph Mager Jr. and a group of volunteers got together to plan a celebration that would commemorate the 100th anniversary of the erection and dedication of Civil War Memorial in the center of town. That celebration was the start of Dan Rice Days. This event grows more popular each year.

The event is held on the first weekend of August every year. This celebration recognizes and commemorates the many contributions of Daniel McClaren, also known as Dan Rice, to the town of Girard. This celebration will include free entertainment, craft vendor and merchants, great local food, educational activities, and even a parade. The festival begins on August 4 and concludes on the evening of August 6. To learn more about this celebration, visit their website.



Arundel Cellars Sunday Concerts

Sunday, August 7– Arundel Cellars will be featuring Acoustic Ear Candy while serving pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food. This event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website, Facebook page, or call 814-725-1079.

Erie Blues and Jazz Festival

Erie’s Blues & Jazz Festival is a free, multi-day, celebration of art and music which engages close to 20,000 people. The Festival is held the first weekend of August in Erie, PA. Festivities open on Friday night with a limited performance line-up/food vendor list. Saturday will be dedicated to bands who play the Blues. Sunday will feature Jazz performers.

Kick off the festival weekend on August 5 at 8:30 p.m. with a film in the park at McCain Amphitheater. The Film Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania will be collaborating with the festival to present W.C. Handy’s 1929 short St. Louis Blues, starring Bessie Smith and the renowned and thoroughly danceable 1992 documentary “Deep Blues: A Musical Pilgrimage to the Crossroads” which explores the living blues tradition in Northern Mississippi. The late bluesmen R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough who appeared at the festival in 1996 are prominently featured. For more information on this festival, check out their Facebook page.

Port Farms Flower Festival

Immerse yourself in five acres of vibrant sunflowers and zinnias and the sweet smells of summer every August at Port Farms. This event is the perfect opportunity to add some color to your Instagram posts! If you’re looking to take a little bit of the magic home with you, you can pick Sunflowers, Cosmos, and Zinnias by the bloom or bucket! The Flower Festival is family and dog-friendly. This also makes a great date or an outing for all of your friends! As an added bonus, most of your favorite Port Farms activities and our Beer Garden will be open. This festival will take place starting on August 6 and ending on September 11. For more information or to purchase tickets head to their website or call 814-796-4500.

McDonalds Day at the Erie Zoo

Who doesn’t love a good old fashioned treasure hunt? Grab your map, hunt for fun treasures, and find where “X” marks the spot! The treasure hunt and “treasures” are all possible thanks to our friends at McDonald’s. All children 12 and under may participate. Children will receive a map at the front gate and use it to go on a grand scavenger hunt to find prizes located at different stops throughout the grounds. The last stop is “X” and where they will receive their final treasure! Special this year! Join Ronald McDonald at 12 p.m. on the Erie Zoo Stage for a special animal encounter! This event will take place at the Erie Zoo on August 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on this event check out the zoo’s website or call 814-864-3091.