Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Winter Celebration at TREC

Celebrate the arrival of winter to our region in this event throughout the TREC including crafts and learning stations! Create natural ornaments and learn how the plants and wildlife endure our winter months. You can find out more about this event by calling 814-833-7424.

Holiday Brunch at Peek’n Peak

Gather your friends & family for Peek’n Peak’s delicious Holiday brunch, served on Sunday, Dec. 18, in Bistro 210! Learn more about this event on their website.

The Essence of Christmas Concert

The premiere performance of Transcendence, Erie’s First all-professional choral ensemble, under the direction of Maestro Richard R. Rossi, presents ‘The Essence of Christmas’ on Dec. 17! The night will feature a variety of seasonal choral works by such renowned composers as: Praetorius, Victoria, Byrd, Britten & Lauridsen, with a special presentation of Kirke Mechem’s The Seven Joys of Christmas with special guest artist Julia Jamieson, harpist. Learn more from their website.

Gallery Night

Gallery Night is a citywide celebration of art. Businesses, local galleries, and venues will remain open with some hosting their own events. Shop, eat, listen to music, and spend time with friends and family visiting as many local galleries as you can. To learn more, head to their website.

Lake Erie Ballet presents “The Nutcracker”

Head to the Warner Theater this weekend to experience Lake Erie Ballet’s performance of “The Nutcracker,” featuring infusing dialogue and singing to the unchanged score of Tchaikovsky under the baton of Jonathan Moser and the Lake Erie Ballet Company Orchestra. You can find tickets for this event online.

Erie Station Dinner Theater presents “Christmas Memories”

Start your holiday season off right with this heart-warming musical in which the true meaning of Christmas is always celebrated. Join the Holiday Harmony Singers in the 32nd Annual “Christmas Memories” show featuring the 1940s Christmas U.S.O. Show! You can receive your tickets by heading to their website.

Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland

The boardwalk near the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center at Asbury Woods will be lit up each night in December (except Dec. 24 and 25) from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. for the community to enjoy a peaceful evening stroll on the boardwalk through the woods. Holiday lights will twinkle in the woods and wetlands along the boardwalk. Learn more about this event on their website or by calling 814-835-5356.

The Winter Wonderland of Trees

Step back in time for a tour of The Winter Wonderland of Trees. Join The Elsie Greer House Bed & Breakfast as they introduce Christmas! Find out more about this event by heading to their website or call 814-881-3997.

Presque Isle Lights

Experience the holiday season with a self-guided evening driving tour of the seasonal lights at Presque Isle State Park! There is no cost for admission. Learn more about this here.

Christmas at Port Farms

Whether you’re searching for the perfect Christmas tree or a place to experience a horse-drawn sleigh or carriage ride, live music, food and more, Christmas at Port Farms is the event for you! From Nov. 25 to Dec. 23, the farm offers free admission during winter with a-la-carte activities including horse-drawn sleigh rides, cookie decorating and craft making. Additional information can be found on their website or by calling 814-796-4500.

Erie Playhouse presents “Elf The Musical”

Based on the cherished 2003 film, Elf is a joy for the entire family. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. Tickets are available on their website or by calling 814-454-2852.