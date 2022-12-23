Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

8th Annual Festivus

It’s Festivus beginning at 5 p.m. on Dec. 23 at Basement Transmissions. This event features Erie Ale Works beer brewed just three blocks away, food from Que Abides, feats of strength, “Seinfeld” trivia contest, airing of grievances, a Festivus pole and live music from Cosmic Rhythm. The event has a $5 cover charge.

The Winter Wonderland of Trees

Step back in time for a tour of the Winter Wonderland of Trees. Join the Elsie Greer House Bed & Breakfast as they introduce Christmas, beginning at 4 p.m. each day, Dec. 23 to 25! Refreshments will be provided.

Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland

*CANCELED DUE TO WEATHER (will open again Dec. 26)

The boardwalk near the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center at Asbury Woods will be lit up each night in December (except December 24 and 25) from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. for the community to enjoy a peaceful evening stroll on the boardwalk through the woods. Holiday lights will twinkle in the woods and wetlands along the boardwalk.

Presque Isle Lights

*PRESQUE ISLE STATE PARK WAS TEMPORARILY CLOSED DEC. 23 DUE TO WEATHER

Experience the holiday season with a self-guided evening driving tour of the seasonal lights at Presque Isle State Park! Ends on Jan. 3. There is no cost for admission. Learn more about this here.