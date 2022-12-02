Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Victorian Holidays

Guests can enjoy a complimentary visit to Hagen History Center during Victorian Holidays to celebrate the season. The Watson-Curtze Mansion will be decorated for the holidays and all 4 buildings will be open for self-guided tours! Find out more about this from the center’s website or call 814-454-1813.

Downtown d’Lights

Come see Santa Claus light up Perry Square and the Downtown Holiday Tree with incredible professional lighting. Enjoy entertainment, the holiday vendor village and refreshments in Perry Square throughout the evening! More details on this event can be found here.

Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland

The boardwalk near the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center at Asbury Woods will be lit up each night in December (except December 24 and 25) from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. for the community to enjoy a peaceful evening stroll on the boardwalk through the woods. Holiday lights will twinkle in the woods and wetlands along the boardwalk. Learn more about this event on their website. or by calling 814-835-5356.

Presque Isle Lights

Experience the holiday season with a self-guided evening driving tour of the seasonal lights at Presque Isle State Park! There is no cost for admission. Learn more about this here.

Flagship Wonderland

Bring the family to the Flagship City District to celebrate the Holidays with some festive kids crafting activities and holiday treats! Learn more from their website.

Presque Isle Gallery and Gifts Open House

Join us for a wonderful night featuring over 20 local artists, prizes, snacks, music, and local libations! Located inside the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, the gift shop is home to a wide array of unique treasures. Presque Isle apparel, home décor, books, board games, toys, and more are housed in our beautiful 2,000+ square foot store. Learn more information here or call 814-833-7424.

The Zone presents Drag Brunch – holiday edition

Join DJ Tony G and Alysin Wonderland for an unforgettable brunch with meet and greets, plenty of food and more! You can learn more information about this event here.

Christmas at Port Farms

Whether you’re searching for the perfect Christmas tree or a place to experience a horse-drawn sleigh or carriage ride, live music, food and more, Christmas at Port Farms is the event for you! From Nov. 25 to Dec. 23, the farm offers free admission during winter with a-la-carte activities including horse-drawn sleigh rides, cookie decorating and craft making. Additional information can be found on their website or by calling 814-796-4500.

Erie Otters Hockey

Head to the Erie Insurance Arena for Mascot Mania: Otto’s birthday celebration in the fan-favorite Mascot Mania! Otto’s friends from all around the Tri-States will be out for photos, games on the ice, and general wackiness around the arena. More details can be found on their website or call 814-455-7779.

Erie Playhouse presents Elf The Musical

Based on the cherished 2003 film, Elf is a joy for the entire family. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. Tickets are available on their website or by calling 814-454-2852.