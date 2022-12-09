Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Flagship City Food Hall Spirits and Sweaters

Stroll along the businesses of Downtown Erie to sample some Holiday alcoholic beverages prepared by Luminary Distilling and view the beautifully decorated storefronts. Don’t forget to dust off your ugliest Christmas sweater and proudly show it off! Learn more about this event from their website.

Habitat Holly Days

Join the Greater Erie Area Habitat for Humanity for a spirited fundraiser to help support local Habitat for Humanity builds with partner families. Tour festive scenes of Traditional Christmas displays created with ReStore donated decor & items constructed by their in-house “elves”. Guests are invited to participate in a basket auction, write a letter to Santa & shop the ReStore too. More details about this event can be found here.

Animals are the Artists Sale

Purchase artwork created by most of your favorite zoo animals at the Erie Zoo! Stop by the Zoo stage to look through our gallery of artwork. They will have framed and matted artwork, canvas prints, bookmarks, magnets, keychains, pottery, travel mugs, necklaces, wine charms, and more. Learn more about this event on the zoo’s website.

The Winter Wonderland of Trees

Step back in time for a tour of The Winter Wonderland of Trees. Join The Elsie Greer House Bed & Breakfast as they introduce Christmas! Find out more about this event by heading to their website or call 814-881-3997.

Goodell Gardens Holiday Shopping Event

Had to the Goodell Gardens Holiday Shopping for locally-made, handcrafted art, garden-themed gifts, Goodell branded items, and special guest vendors only on Dec. 10! To learn more about this event, head to their website.

Breakfast with Santa

Enjoy a breakfast buffet of scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, pastries, fresh fruit, and more on Dec. 10 at Peek’n Peak Resort where each child will have the chance to visit Santa Clause! Breakfast Seatings begin at 8 a.m. with the last seating at 12 p.m. More information about this event can be found here.

Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland

The boardwalk near the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center at Asbury Woods will be lit up each night in December (except Dec. 24 and 25) from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. for the community to enjoy a peaceful evening stroll on the boardwalk through the woods. Holiday lights will twinkle in the woods and wetlands along the boardwalk. Learn more about this event on their website. or by calling 814-835-5356.

Erie Otters Hockey

Head to the Erie Insurance Arena on Dec. 9 for the Otters’ game against the Windsor Spitfires and on Dec. 10 for their match against the Kingston Frontenacs! Otters will be in attendance for meet-and-greets, photo opportunities, and to talk about their fond memories. In an even more exclusive memento, the first 1000 fans through the door will receive a championship captains Brad Boyes and Dylan Strome Dual Bobblehead holding the J. Ross Robertson Cups. More details can be found on their website or call 814-455-7779.

Presque Isle Lights

Experience the holiday season with a self-guided evening driving tour of the seasonal lights at Presque Isle State Park! There is no cost for admission. Learn more about this here.

Christmas at Port Farms

Whether you’re searching for the perfect Christmas tree or a place to experience a horse-drawn sleigh or carriage ride, live music, food and more, Christmas at Port Farms is the event for you! From Nov. 25 to Dec. 23, the farm offers free admission during winter with a-la-carte activities including horse-drawn sleigh rides, cookie decorating and craft making. Additional information can be found on their website or by calling 814-796-4500.

Erie Playhouse presents Elf The Musical

Based on the cherished 2003 film, Elf is a joy for the entire family. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. Tickets are available on their website or by calling 814-454-2852.