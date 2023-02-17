Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

LOL! At Lavery Brewing: A Comedy Benefit Show

Lavery Brewing and Off Constantly Comedy have teamed up to bring Erie a headliner comedy night that helps benefit the community. Ticket proceeds from this show will go towards The Neighborhood Art House. Your host for the evening will be Off Constantly Comedy’s Anthony Morelli, and your features are Alex Mallory, Lish Brownfield and Cody Walaka Cannon. Tickets are available on Lavery’s website or by calling 814-454-0405.

Backyard Maple Syrup Production

Head to Asbury Woods and learn the basics of how maple syrup was discovered, how to identify and tap a maple tree, how to process maple sap into syrup, and canning the finished product. Participants will take home a sap collecting kit for use on one tree and a reference book. Learn more about this event by heading online or calling 814-835-5356.

Erie RV and Sport Expo

Come check out the RV Dealers & exhibitors from the hunting, fishing and outdoor industry at the Erie RC and Sport Expo this weekend at the Bayfront Convention Center. Find out more details online.

Erie Philharmonic Pops Series “Toy Story in Concert”

With a whiz-bang score by Randy Newman, 1995’s Toy Story delights with its vivid characters and imaginative situational humor. See the film in a huge digital print with all the original dialogue and sound effects. Tickets are available on Erie Philharmonic’s website.

Lake Erie Wine Country Wine & Chocolate Month

Join the wineries of Lake Erie Wine Country during the whole month of February while they celebrate the wonderful combination of Wine & Chocolate. Each winery will offer a special pairing of one of their selected wines with a chocolatey delight. More information is available on their website.

All An Act Theatre presents Agatha Christie’s Verdict

Head to All An Act Theatre as they present Agatha Christie’s “Verdict,” not a murder mystery or a whodunnit per se but a profound and thoughtful piece, delving deeply into the psychology of relationships and moral philosophy. Tickets are available here.

Dramashop presents “Incognito”

Four actors play a combined 21 characters within “Incognito’s” three interwoven stories and filled with an exploration of love, memory, identity and illusion at the Dramashop, located in the Renaissance Centre. Tickets for this play are available online.

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts

Join the Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts on Feb. 12 for pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food and more! This week’s featured musical guest is Jay Bird and Haley Bee. Learn more about this event from their website or by calling 814-725-1079.