Be a Tourist: Events around town Feb. 18-20

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Asbury Woods Snowshoe and Cross Country Ski Clinics

If you can walk, you can snowshoe! Snowshoeing is a great way to explore the outdoors during the winter months. This clinic provides you with basic techniques. No prior experience needed and all equipment is provided. There must be at least 6” of snow for the clinic. Have a group of 10 or more? Call to schedule a private clinic. Check the website for trail conditions. This event will be held on Saturdays beginning on January 15 and will go until March 5 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The event will also take place on Wednesday, January 12th; Tuesday, February 8th; and Thursday, February 24th from 4 to 5:30 p.m. For more information on this event please visit Asbury Woods website or call 835-5356.

Made by the Lake Woodworking by Regional Artists

The Erie Art Museum is proud to display the Made by the Lake Woodworking by Regional Artists exhibit. This exhibition of fine wood art, the first to ever show at the Erie Art Museum, presents an in-depth exploration into the craftsmanship of woodworking artists from, or currently based in the Erie area. For decades, the growing community of wood working artists has continued to flourish in the region. Their technical execution exemplifies the versatility of a local, natural resource that is deeply intertwined with society. Their influences range from travel and nature to mentors from local universities and internationally recognized artists abroad. From utilitarian forms used in daily living to narrative objects that tell a story, these works show the strength and intricacy that can be achieved with wood as its central medium. The exhibit is open during regular museum hours and can be found at the Erie Art Museum. For more information on this exhibit please visit the museum’s website or call 814-459-4077.

All An Act Theatre presents Agatha Christie’s Love From a Stranger

Cecily Harrington has led a staid and proper existence. After winning a large amount of money, she desperately yearns for a life of adventure. Enter Bruce Lovell, a handsome and charming stranger who sweeps her off her feet. In a whirlwind romance, she recklessly abandons her job, friends, and fiancé to settle in the remote and blissful surroundings of a country cottage. However, her newfound “love from a stranger” is not what it seems. This show stars Marie Glaser, Adele Crotty, Ben Robson, Betsy Butoryak, Stephen Salchli, Michael Meyer, Olyvia Lozano and Wayne Gardner and is directed by David W. Mitchell. This show will take place on February 4th, 5th, 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th, 25th, 26th at 7:30 p.m. and on February 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th at 3 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit their website or call 814-450-8533.

Lake Erie Wine Country Chosen Treasures

Have a charming experience at Lake Erie Wine Country Chosen Treasures. Your gift will be a teardrop charm necklace with charms to be collected at each winery. Tickets include a necklace, charms, and three tastings at each winery. Your ticket, charm bag and necklace must be picked up at your host winery. Your ticket is good the entire month of February from the 1st tom 28th any day or time, and winery hours are subject to be different times. Please call the wineries ahead of time. Tickets are $25 a piece and cover the entire month of February. Please visit their website for tickets or more information on this event including information regarding COVID-19 policies. You can also purchase tickets by calling 877-326-6561.

Soupin’ Sundays at 21 Brix

Soupin’ Sundays are back for another round of warm & cozies! Drop in on Sundays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (or until sold out) from January 16th until March 13th of this year for a bowl of delicious homemade soup and bread. For more information on this event please visit their website or call 716-792-2749.

Erie Otters Hockey

The Erie Otters will be home at the Erie Insurance Arena this weekend to take on the Hamilton Bulldogs and Saginaw Spirit. Both games will take place at Erie Insurance Arena at 7 p.m. Friday, February 18th is College ID night where any student with a college ID can purchase a ticket for only $10. For more information or to purchase tickets check out the Otters website or call 814-455-7779.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

This Sunday, February 20th — Arundel Cellars will be featuring Ron Shadyside while serving pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food. This event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website, Facebook page, or call 814-725-1079.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents Kerry Louise

Kerri Louise is a high energy commanding, and versatile comedian who can entertain any audience with her warmth and razor-edge wit. Louise just filmed a new hit stand up show “Gotham Live” on AXS-TV. She used to be a regular correspondent on the Oprah Winfrey Show which led her to be a guest on the very first episode of the Dr. Oz show. Louise also made it to the finals in the show “Last Comic Standing.” Her performance on the show prompted Women’s Entertainment Network to give Louise her own reality show called “Two Funny.” She has made other guest appearances on Tv Guide’s “Stand-Up Stilettos,” NBC’s “The

Apprentice”, The Montel Show, Nickelodeon’s “Nick Mom Night Out”, Comedy Central, NBC’s “Access Hollywood”, ABC’s “The View” among many more. Kerri Louise is a pleasure to watch. Her movie debut in The Next Karate Kid addicted her to show-biz, hence her move from her hometown of Boston to New York City. This is where she quickly established herself as a player in the top comedy clubs and festivals like

Montreal, HBO Aspen Comedy Festival and most recently the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival. These credits plus her popular webisode on Youtube has made Kerri Louise an attraction. Working throughout the country and leaving her audiences applauding, Kerri Louise is the comic to watch. You can catch Kerry at Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy club on February 18th and 19th at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets to this show by calling 814-461-0911 or by visiting Kellar’s website.

Sarah Backstrom 2022 Memorial Hockey Tournament

One of the longest-running hockey tournaments in the US and Canada is back in Erie for its 28th year in 2022! The all-girls tournament will feature the following divisions: 10U, 12U Rec, 12U Tier 2, 14U Rec, 14U Tier 2, 16U Rec, 16U Tier 2, 19U Tier 2 (A level) and 19U Tier 2 (B level). This tournament will include at least four games, online scores and standings, medals for the first and second place teams, on-site photography and merchandise options, and more. The tournament will take place all weekend long beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, February 18th. To learn more about this tournament including price ranges and registration, click here.

Great Backyard Bird Count

Launched in 1998 by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society, the Great Backyard Bird Count was the first online citizen-science project to collect data on wild birds and to display results in near real-time. Today, the Great Backyard Bird Count is an inter-organizational effort between the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the National Audubon Society, and Birds Canada. This event will take place at Asbury Woods on Saturday, February 19th from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Registration is free and no pre-registration is required. To learn more about this event, check out Asbury Woods website or call 814-835-5356.

Ice Chains Open Disc Golf Tournament

Fairview Parks and Rec will host its first ever Ice Chains Open Disc Golf Tournament on Saturday, February 19th! This is a fun tournament open to all skill levels. Pool play begins at 9 a.m., and two rounds will be played. Registration is $25 and includes a t-shirt and lunch. This tournament will be two 18 hole rounds which will take place in the morning and afternoon. There will be three divisions set for beginners, recreational players and advanced players. Trophies will be awarded for the first place team in each division. This tournament will also include CTP prizes and a 50/50 raffle. If you bring five non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern PA, you will receive two mulligans, one for each round. Lunch will be provided in the heated pavilion. Participants will also receive t-shirts. The tournament begins with a meeting at 8:30 a.m. and play will begin at 9 a.m. Check out their website for more information or call 814-454-1000.

Merry Murder Mystery

You are invited to an office holiday party where a murder will take place and you become the investigator. Tickets are free for this show. The building will open at 7 p.m. and seating will start at 7:30 p.m. Seating will be first come first serve and no late seating. This show will take place on February 17th-19th at 8 p.m. Masks are also required. For more information on this show check out their website.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Asbury Woods Four Mile Fun Trail Run

Asbury Woods is a place for all seasons, now we have a race for all seasons! Run your heart out at Asbury Woods all year long with the four mile Into the Woods series. The series kicks off in February with the Winter Fun Run at Browns Farm. Run, walk or snowshoe your way through four scenic miles. This non-timed event (we know it’s still a competition to many of you!) is all about enjoying year-round outdoor recreation and fitness on the trails of Asbury Woods. Warm-up post race with delicious chili compliments of Cali’s West Catering and get refreshed with beer provided by ErieBeer. Limited to 100 registrants! Sign up now to guarantee your spot and to get the great premium, a cozy knit hat for your runs on the coldest of days. This run will take place on February 20th at 1 a.m. To learn more about this event contact Asbury Woods at 814-835-5356 or through their website.