Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Erie Winter Carnival

Head on downtown for the 2023 Erie Winter Carnival with over 60 professionally-sculpted pieces of ice art in Perry Square, skate at the Downtown Erie Skating Rink and visit local businesses and activities in the Perry Square sheds. You can learn more by heading here.

Kellar’s presents Ryan Edwards, Mentalist

After 20 years in the art, Ryan Edwards is regarded as one of the best thinkers and performers of Magic and Mentalism in the World. Now, he’s bringing his show to the NWPA region for Erieites to enjoy! Tickets are available on Kellar’s website.

Erie Otters Hockey

Head to the Erie Insurance Arena on Saturday, Feb. 25, for the Kids Takeover Game against the Sudbury Wolves. This year’s edition of the youth-revolution will once again host kids of all ages taking over the jobs of game night – from Junior Public Address Announcer to Kids’ Coaching Staff, and all the mayhem in between. The 2023 Kids Takeover will also feature a Specialty Jersey designed by local kids, which will be worn by the Otters during the game. Find your tickets online.

Drop in and Discover – Tree Tapping

Where does maple syrup come from? Maple trees! Want to learn how to tap maple trees with hands-on demonstrations? Head to Asbury Woods this weekend to do just that. Learn more here.

Erie’s Best Coffee

Try coffee from a variety of shops and vote for your favorite in several categories at St. Martin Center Erie’s Best Coffee at the Bayfront Convention Center. Celebrity judges will also cast their votes for the Judges Choice award. Learn about purchasing tickets online.

Lake Erie Wine Country Wine & Chocolate Month

Join the wineries of Lake Erie Wine Country during the whole month of February while they celebrate the wonderful combination of Wine & Chocolate. Each winery will offer a special pairing of one of their selected wines with a chocolatey delight. More information is available on their website.

All An Act Theatre presents Agatha Christie’s Verdict

Head to All An Act Theatre as they present Agatha Christie’s “Verdict,” not a murder mystery or a whodunnit per se but a profound and thoughtful piece, delving deeply into the psychology of relationships and moral philosophy. Tickets are available here.

All An Act Theater

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts

Join the Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts on Feb. 12 for pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food and more! This week’s featured musical guest is Jay Bird and Haley Bee. Learn more about this event from their website or by calling 814-725-1079.