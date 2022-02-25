Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Made by the Lake Woodworking by Regional Artists

The Erie Art Museum is proud to display the Made by the Lake Woodworking by Regional Artists exhibit. This exhibition of fine wood art, the first to ever show at the Erie Art Museum, presents an in-depth exploration into the craftsmanship of woodworking artists from, or currently based in the Erie area. For decades, the growing community of wood working artists has continued to flourish in the region.

Their technical execution exemplifies the versatility of a local, natural resource that is deeply intertwined with society. Their influences range from travel and nature to mentors from local universities and internationally recognized artists abroad. From utilitarian forms used in daily living to narrative objects that tell a story, these works show the strength and intricacy that can be achieved with wood as its central medium. The exhibit is open during regular museum hours and can be found at the Erie Art Museum. For more information on this exhibit please visit the museum’s website or call 814-459-4077.

All An Act Theatre presents Agatha Christie’s Love From a Stranger

Cecily Harrington has led a staid and proper existence. After winning a large amount of money, she desperately yearns for a life of adventure. Enter Bruce Lovell, a handsome and charming stranger who sweeps her off her feet. In a whirlwind romance, she recklessly abandons her job, friends, and fiancé to settle in the remote and blissful surroundings of a country cottage. However, her newfound “love from a stranger” is not what it seems. This show stars Marie Glaser, Adele Crotty, Ben Robson, Betsy Butoryak, Stephen Salchli, Michael Meyer, Olyvia Lozano and Wayne Gardner and is directed by David W. Mitchell. This show will take place on February 4th, 5th, 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th, 25th, 26th at 7:30 p.m. and on February 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th at 3 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit their website or call 814-450-8533.

Lake Erie Wine Country Chosen Treasures

Have a charming experience at Lake Erie Wine Country Chosen Treasures. Your gift will be a teardrop charm necklace with charms to be collected at each winery. Tickets include a necklace, charms, and three tastings at each winery. Your ticket, charm bag and necklace must be picked up at your host winery. Your ticket is good the entire month of February from the 1st tom 28th any day or time, and winery hours are subject to be different times. Please call the wineries ahead of time. Tickets are $25 a piece and cover the entire month of February. Please visit their website for tickets or more information on this event including information regarding COVID-19 policies. You can also purchase tickets by calling 877-326-6561.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

Sunday, Feb. 27 — Arundel Cellars will be featuring The Highlife while serving pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food. This event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website, Facebook page, or call 814-725-1079.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club Presents Trigg Watson

Growing up in Townsville, Australia — Trigg first caught the “magic bug” after witnessing a magician at a young friend’s 4-year-old birthday party. Following the show, Trigg exhausted the local library of its books on magic and feverishly worked to hone his skills. In 2001, Trigg moved with his family from Australia to the United States at the age of 11. Following high school, Trigg moved from New Orleans to Dallas, TX to attend Southern Methodist University and graduated with dual degrees in business management and theater studies.

Trigg has received several awards for his performances, most notably placing as the highest scoring American magician at the World Magic Contest in Las Vegas, and two-time winner of the Texas Magicians Contest. He was also named the 2013 Dallas Performing Artist of the Year and 2015 Dallas Magician of the Year. He has appeared on on POP TV’s hit reality magic show “Don’t Blink” and Penn & Teller’s “Fool Us,” and Masters of Illusion on the CW. Trigg keeps busy performing for corporate events, universities and cruise ships around the world. Attend one of his shows, and he’ll have you question what’s possible and laughing along the way. This show will take place at Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club on Feb. 25 & 26 at 7 p.m. To learn more about this show or to purchase tickets, please call 814-461-0911 or visit Kellar’s website.

Erie Winter Carnival

The Erie Winter Carnival is coming to Perry Square. This carnival will feature more than 40 ice sculptures that will be distributed throughout the park as world-renowned professional ice sculpting artists will be demonstrating their skills live.

This carnival also includes nightly music and dance performances. Local vendors will be on scene to provide food and beverages. Attendees can stroll down decorated pathways watching colored lights that are synced to the music. This is an event for the whole family that you will not want to miss. This carnival will begin on Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and will wrap up on Feb. 26.

To learn more about this event, check out the Erie Downtown Partnership Facebook page or their website.

Erie Playhouse Presents “My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra”

Since the premier at the Tennessee Repertory Theatre in 2000, “My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra” has been one of the most popular musical revenues in musical theatre history. This show has over 500 productions and multiple national tours while playing to sold out houses in all 50 states. Audiences and critics have enjoyed the powerful music, superb arrangements, classy style and easy going comedy.

This show contains 55 incredible songs from the Great American Songbook, My Way, which celebrates the mystique of Frank Sinatra and the unforgettable music that made Sinatra famous. In order to attend this event, attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test that was taken within 72 hours of the event for all attendees ages 12 and older. Masks will be required for attendees ages two and up. This show will take place on Feb. 25 & Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. For more information on this show including additional dates and times, COVID-19 policy, or to purchase tickets, please check out the Erie Playhouse website or call 814-454-2852.

Painting in the Woods

Capture the magic of Asbury Woods during a fun evening of painting with Connie Bootz. Connie will be leading painters through a painting inspired by spring in the woods and has ten years of experience teaching painting classes throughout the area. All materials will be provided as attendees only need to bring their creativity. This event will take place on Feb. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Asbury Woods Nature Center. Participants can register and learn more about this event through the Asbury Woods website.

Erie Philharmonic Presents “The Sorcerers Apprentice”

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice has been captivating audiences with musical magic since 1897. Now, the show will be making an appearance at the Warner Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. with the Erie Philharmonic. The show will even include an audience favorite, Violinist Simone Porter. Please note that this concert does not include projected images or video. To learn more about this show or to purchase tickets please call 814-455-1357 or visit the Erie Philharmonic website.

Afternoon Hike at Erie Bluffs

Join park educators for an afternoon hike through Erie Bluffs State Park. The hike begins at 1 p.m. on Feb. 27 and ends at 2:30 p.m. During this hike, participants will learn about seasonal plants, wildlife and park history. Participants are asked to dress for the weather and it is recommended that they wear warm and waterproof footwear. There is no fee to attend this hike, however participants must register by Feb. 26. Registration is limited to 15 participants. For more information please contact the Presque Isle State Park office at 814-833-7424 or view the event online. Participants can also register for this hike here.