Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Ales for Sails

Erie’s premier craft beer event. a fun-filled night of beer tasting, great food and live music while raising funds for educational programming on Erie’s waterfront. Find more information about this event online.

Lake Erie Wine Country Wine & Chocolate Month

Join the wineries of Lake Erie Wine Country during the whole month of February while they celebrate the wonderful combination of Wine & Chocolate. Each winery will offer a special pairing of one of their selected wines with a chocolatey delight. More information is available on their website.

Dramashop presents “Incognito”

Four actors play a combined 21 characters within “Incognito’s” three interwoven stories and filled with an exploration of love, memory, identity and illusion at the Dramashop, located in the Renaissance Centre. Tickets for this play are available online.

Dramashop

Erie Auto Show

There’s no better time than now to get behind the wheel of a new car. Check out the hottest new trends of 2023 with over 21 dealers displaying the best of the best at the 2023 Erie Auto Show. Details on the event can be found online.

Peek’n Peak Chili Cook-Off

Keep calm and get your chili on! Join Peek’n Peak in the Retreat from noon to 4:30 p.m. to sample the area’s best chili and vote for your favorite at this year’s Chili Cook-off on Feb. 4. Learn more on their website or by calling 716-355-4141.

Erie Otters Hockey

Head to the Erie Insurance Arena on Feb. 4 to watch the Erie Otters take on the London Knights. All around the concourse, fan-favorite characters from the Star Wars saga will be in attendance for photo opportunities, and in-game, plenty of intergalactic fun will be had. Purchase tickets online.

PACA presents The Fantasticks

The Fantasticks is the longest-running musical in the world and with good reason: at the heart of its breathtaking poetry and subtle theatrical sophistication is a purity and simplicity that transcends cultural barriers. The result is a timeless fable of love that manages to be nostalgic and universal at the same time. Tickets are available online.

Performing Artists Collective Alliance

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts

Join the Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts on Feb. 5 for pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food and more! This week’s featured musical guest is Katie & Jack. Learn more about this event from their website or by calling 814-725-1079.