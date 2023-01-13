Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Stars and Stripes Gymnastics Invitational

Erie Gymnastics & Team Lightning Boosters welcomes over 1,800 Gymnasts to Erie on Martin Luther King weekend. The four-day event will feature over 40 Teams competing in this USA Gymnastics Sanctioned Event. More information on this event can be found here.

Downtown Art Brunch

Glass Growers Gallery, City Gallery, D’ Hopkins Denniston Gallery Fine Art and The 10|20 Collective are collaborating to bring downtown art brunches to Erie! Visit all four locations between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for light brunch refreshments and peruse our varied and beautiful art exhibits. Learn more about this event online.

Cross Country Skiing and Snow Shoe Clinics

The snowy trails at Asbury Woods are the perfect place to learn how to cross-country ski or snowshoe. These clinics will teach participants the basics of the sport. No prior experience is needed, and all equipment is provided. Details on this event can be found online or by calling 814-835-5356.

Lighthouse Keeper’s Kid

Experience a day in the life of a lighthouse keeper’s kid through old-time game playing and activities. More information can be learned by calling 814-833-7424.

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts

Join the Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts on Jan. 15 for pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food and more! This week, the featured musical guest is SASS Acoustics. Learn more about this event from their website or by calling 814-725-1079.

Erie Otters

vs Oshawa Generals – Youth Hockey Night: Calling all timbits, mites, midget, bantam, and amateur hockey players! On Saturday, January 14 the Otters celebrate future Otters for Youth Hockey Night. With half-ice games and shootouts during intermissions, a Jersey Lunch Bag giveaway (pres. by Rebich Investments) for the first 1000 fans, and a night of the present and future of hockey, this will be the best outing for all the regions teams. You can find tickets and more by heading to their website or call 814-455-7779.