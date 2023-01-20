Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Erie Restaurant Week

With nearly 40 participating restaurants, Erie Restaurant Week is the perfect time to head to your go-to spot, or discover a new favorite. For this 10-day event, each participating restaurant is offering a special, multi-course Erie Restaurant Week menu for brunch, lunch, dinner, or all! Check VisitErie or call 814-454-1000 for more information.

VisitErie

Artist Reception The Spirit of Animals and Other Beaded Works

Join the Glass Growers Galler on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, for their “The Spirit of Animals and other Beaded Works” exhibit featuring a collection of colorful and highly-detailed beaded and glass work by artist Barbara Yerace! You can find out more details online.

WWE Main Event

Head to the Erie Insurance Arena on Jan. 21 for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, featuring Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Riddle vs. Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins in the United States Championship Triple Threat Match and more! You can learn more details about this event on the Erie Event’s website.

ErieEvents

Drop in and Discover – Fireplace Story Time and Hike

Looking for something wild to do? Stop in on Jan. 21 to discover something new about the natural world. Each week, Asbury Woods will offer a new experience that could include an animal meet-and-greet, a science experiment, a nature art project, a guided hike, and more. More details can be found online or by calling 814-835-5356.

Asbury Woods

Cross Country Skiing and Snow Shoe Clinics

The snowy trails at Asbury Woods are the perfect place to learn how to cross-country ski or snowshoe. These clinics will teach participants the basics of the sport. No prior experience is needed, and all equipment is provided. Details on this event can be found online or by calling 814-835-5356.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts

Join the Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts on Jan. 22 for pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food and more! This week’s featured musical guest is Rick Magee Duo. Learn more about this event from their website or by calling 814-725-1079.