Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Erie Restaurant Week

With nearly 40 participating restaurants, Erie Restaurant Week is the perfect time to head to your go-to spot, or discover a new favorite. For this 10-day event, each participating restaurant is offering a special, multi-course Erie Restaurant Week menu for brunch, lunch, dinner, or all! Check VisitErie or call 814-454-1000 for more information.

VisitErie

Asbury Woods Drop in and Discover – SNOW!

Did you know there are many different kinds of snow and winter precipitation? Explore basic snow science with Asbury Woods as they kick off The Year of Water! Find out more about this event on their website or by calling 814-835-5356.

Erie Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show

The annual Erie Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show, featuring over 200 breeds, returns this weekend! Learn more about this event on their website.

Erie Otters Hockey

Head to the Erie Insurance Arena on Jan. 28 for Hockey Fights Cancer Night where the Otters will be adorned in Cancer Awareness specialty jerseys to benefit the Hamot Health Foundation. Join the Otters on Sunday for their match against Niagara Ice Dogs and for Sunday Family Fun Day! After the game, fans are invited to come down to the ice for an exclusive post-game skate at the EIA. You can purchase tickets online.

Erie Philharmonic Symphonic series “The Planets”

In music that has deeply influenced sci-fi composers like John Williams, The Planets stands as an epic journey through our solar system that is as fascinating as it is awe-inspiring. Tickets are available online.

PACA presents The Fantasticks

The Fantasticks is the longest-running musical in the world and with good reason: at the heart of its breathtaking poetry and subtle theatrical sophistication is a purity and simplicity that transcends cultural barriers. The result is a timeless fable of love that manages to be nostalgic and universal at the same time. Tickets are available online.

Performing Artists Collective Alliance

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts

Join the Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts on Jan. 29 for pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food and more! This week’s featured musical guest is Acoustic Ear Candy. Learn more about this event from their website or by calling 814-725-1079.