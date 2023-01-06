Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts

Join the Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts on Jan. 8 for pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food and more! This week, the featured musical guest is Shadyside. Learn more about this event from their website or by calling 814-725-1079.

Erie Otters

Head to the Erie Insurance Arena for the Erie Otter’s Winter Wonderland Night. Grab those ugly sweaters and practice your caroling, because the night will be a post-holiday hoot! Prior to the game, the first 1000 fans in the door will receive a limited-edition Otters Snow Globe. Join the Otters on Jan. 8 for their game against the Sarnia Sting and its Sunday Family Fun Day: In the second Sunday of the season, the first 1000 fans through the door will receive a 2022-23 Otters Team Card Set, with a post-game autograph signing allowing for cards to be signed. You can find tickets and more by heading to their website or call 814-455-7779.