Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Wine Down Festival

Join the second annual Wine Down Music Festival 2023! Food trucks will be on hand serving up some deliciousness! We will have the wine ready! Bring comfy chairs and your besties! The festival kicks off Friday, July 14 at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. and starts again Saturday at noon before ending at 9 p.m. at Presque Isle Wine Cellars. More information is available on the Presque Isle Wine Cellars website.

Boutique Night in Downtown Erie

The second Friday of the month from June through September join The Shops at 5th & State for a special evening of art, entertainment, and shopping in our vibrant community. The sidewalks will be lined with local talent, artists, and art demonstrations. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy the energy and beauty of an artful experience. Make an evening of it and head to the nearby Flagship Food Hall, Public Market, or Bricks – An American Steakhouse. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday night, more information is available on the downtown Erie website.

Sounds Around Town Concert Series

This week is Touch of Grey. Sounds Around Town is WQLN’s series of free concerts and TV and radio broadcasts, outdoors at WQLN (indoors in case of inclement weather), featuring all local bands. Each year, music lovers of all ages enjoy WQLN’s Sounds Around Town free concerts in the picturesque setting of WQLN’s wooded pavilion. The public is invited to bring their picnic blankets, festival chairs, and their family to enjoy local entertainment. Free hot dogs will be provided by WQLN team members. The concert takes place from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m., more information is available on the WQLN website.

Erie Philharmonic Summer Concerts

Come and enjoy free, live music from the Erie Philharmonic throughout the summer. Head down to Diamond Park in Meadville for today’s performance at 7 p.m. featuring a full orchestra performing Russell Peck’s The Thrill of the Orchestra! Learn more here.

Jimmy Buffet Tribute Weekend

Calling all parrotheads! Join us for an unforgettable weekend of all things Jimmy Buffett! We will have a food tent, drinks, bonfires, lawn games, and more all weekend long! Don’t miss this chance to escape to the islands and party the Margaritaville Way. Tickets are available online here.

Glenwood Flea

The Glenwood Flea is a shopping experience fusion of both artisan creations and second-hand goods, offering a unique flea market experience to the Erie area. No two Fleas are exactly alike. Support shopping locally while also supporting your local nonprofit Erie Zoo, which owns and operates the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center. More information on this event can be found here.

Family Geocaching

Participate in the world’s largest treasure hunt! Learn how to use a handheld GPS and find geocaches in the woods using our “practice” cache course. Then, set out on your own to find official geocaches at Asbury Woods, in Erie County, and around the world! Learn more here!

Erie Cemetery Tour – Suffragists of Erie.

Join Anna Foll and Linda Bolla as they discuss the history of the suffragist movement and some of the influential people who pushed for change. Additional details on this event can be found online.

Kenneth Snyder Memorial Car Cruise

All Makes, Models, Years Welcome. Car blessings, people’s choice awards, goodie bags, family-friendly music, food trucks and more! Learn more about this event here.

Downtown Erie Farmers Market

Join Downtown Erie Partnership every Sunday in Perry Square to enjoy local produce and craft vendors — live music from the mainstage will play at noon. Find out more information online.

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts

Featuring Small Town Rollers. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. More information is available on Arundel Cellars’ website.