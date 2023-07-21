Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

AmeriMasala

Erie’s first multi-disciplinary celebration of ethnic arts, food, and performances from around the world. The renowned Djapo African dance and drum ensemble will be in attendance, as well as the return of BATALA. Additional details can be found here.

Beer on the Bay 2023

Two sessions: noon-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Enjoy hundreds of local and regional craft brews, live entertainment from Small Town Rollers, silent disco, local vendors, food trucks and more! Rain or shine event. More event details are online.

Kindred Souls Concert

Head to the 10|20 Collection for Pete Muller and The Kindred Souls on July 21! The Kindred Souls blend folk intimacy with classic pop charm and jazz sophistication to deliver organic, harmony-rich performances that explore the crossroads of American roots and soul music. Tickets are available online or at the door.

Family Movie Night at UPMC Park

Watch movies from the field! This month’s film is Minions: The Rise of Gru. Movies will be shown on the state-of-the-art, high-definition UPMC Park video board. Cost of admission for each Family Movie Night is $5 per person (ages three and younger receive free admission). Gates will open at 7 p.m. with showtime at 8 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Arundel Cellars Friday Concerts

Arundel Cellars & Brewing Co. is delighted to announce it’s continuing free Friday Evening Outdoor concert series for 2023. This week’s performer is Tennessee Back Porch, Erie’s premier variety band, going strong since 1980. Find out more about this event here!

Drop in and Discover: Don’t Burst My Bubble!

Come drop in as we continue the year of water with a dive into bubbles. Learn about some animals that use bubbles to hunt or to hide from predators. Then, see how big you can make your very own bubble! Learn more here!

Sounds Around Town Concert Series

Sounds Around Town is WQLN’s series of free concerts and TV and radio broadcasts, outdoors at WQLN (indoors in case of inclement weather), featuring all local bands. Each year, music lovers of all ages enjoy WQLN’s Sounds Around Town free concerts in the picturesque setting of WQLN’s wooded pavilion. The public is invited to bring their picnic blankets, festival chairs, and their family to enjoy local entertainment. Free hot dogs will be provided by WQLN team members. This week is Sunday at the Station. More information on this event can be found here.

814 Concert Series

The 814 Concert Series features one local band each Sunday at 6 p.m. starting July 9 and culminating on August 13. The series will take place in three East Side parks and three West Side parks. All concerts are free and open to the public. This week is the Barry King Blues Band. More information is available online.

Downtown Erie Farmers Market

Join Downtown Erie Partnership every Sunday in Perry Square to enjoy local produce and craft vendors — live music from the mainstage will play at noon. Find out more information online.

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts

Featuring Blues Beaters Duo! Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. The concert takes place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 23. More information is available on Arundel Cellars’ website.