Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

WQLN Sounds Around Town

Sounds Around Town is WQLN’s series of free concerts and TV and radio broadcasts, outdoors at WQLN, 8425 Peach Street, Erie (indoors in case of inclement weather), featuring all local bands. Each year, music lovers of all ages enjoy WQLN’s Sounds Around Town free concerts in the picturesque setting of WQLN’s wooded pavilion. The public is invited and encouraged to bring their picnic blankets and festival chairs for four family-friendly evenings of local entertainment. As an added bonus, you get a peek at the behind-the-scenes operation of WQLN PBS NPR production. We record the concerts live and air them on WQLN PBS on Thursday nights in the summer and on WQLN NPR throughout the coming year. The show will take place on July 29 at 7:30 p.m. and will feature Rankin and Schell. To learn more about these concert series, please visit their website or call 814-864-3001.

814 Concert Series

The 814 Concert Series features one local band each Sunday at 6 p.m. starting July 10 and culminating on 814 Day, August 14. The series will take place in three East Side parks and three West Side parks. All concerts are free and open to the public. The concert on July 31 will feature Drum Circle by One World Tribe – Rhythms of the World from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and then Division Street Machine from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website.

Station Dinner Theater presents “Snake-Eye Sam Saloon Showdown”

An all new Wild West musical comedy dinner theatre! Snake-Eye Sam’s Saloon Players take you back to the year 1875, where cowboys and dancing can can girls were as common as buffalo roamin’ the range! They not only perform, but also serve a delicious chuck-wagon-chow-down of a meal. Don’t miss “Snake-Eye Sam’s Saloon Showdown”, fun for the whole family. This show will take place on July 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31. To learn more about this show or to purchase tickets, please visit their website or call 814-864-2022.

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

The Erie SeaWolves are back home this weekend to take on the Reading Phillies. The game on Friday night will begin at 6:35 p.m. and will conclude with fireworks at the park as part of the Howl-O-Ween Weekend. The game on Saturday will begin at 6:05 p.m. and includes a free FrankenWolf cap giveaway. The game on Sunday is Family Fun Day and begins at 1:35 p.m. For more information on these games or to purchase tickets, please call 814-456-1300 or visit their website.

Downtown Farmers Market

The Erie Downtown Partnership and the Urban Oasis Project have teamed up to organize the Downtown Farmers Market in Perry Square. This market will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday from June 26 to Sept. 11. Head downtown to experience fresh produce vendors, crafts, makers, flowers, food and beverages, and much more. The Farmers Market Concert Series will feature live music on the stage each week at noon. Yogi Chelsea also will be holding a kid-friendly yoga class each week at 11 a.m. The market will not run on Aug. 21 due to Celebrate Erie. For more information on this market, check out their website.

Hill District Flea

A six-hour extravaganza of art, music, local vendors, food and great company. A uniquely different neighborhood focused on revitalizing small businesses, community engagement, diversity, and inclusion in Erie’s Historical Federal Hill Area. This event will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on July 31. For more information check out their website.

Lake Erie Cyclefest

This weekend, hundreds of cyclists will take to Erie County’s roads, trails and beaches during Lake Erie Cyclefest. Cyclefest will begin on the night of July 28 and continue through the afternoon of July 31. This festival will include six rides that will be hosted by local nonprofits. All of the proceeds from each ride will benefit each host nonprofit. For more information on the routes of each ride, click here. For more details concerning Cyclefest, click here.

Discover Presque Isle Days

It’s the final days of Discover Presque Isle. The multi-day celebration aims to draw attention to the park’s numerous recreational opportunities and diverse natural ecosystems while also educating visitors on the importance of protecting our natural environment. The event will occupy numerous areas of the park and offers dozens of family friendly recreational and educational opportunities such as guided hikes, archery, pancake breakfasts, live music, sand sculpture competitions, a giant bonfire, and Presque Isle Lighthouse tours. Discover Presque Isle will wrap up this weekend. Click here for a full list of activities.

Erie Playhouse Presents “Kinky Boots”

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots will take the stage on July 29. Inspired by true events, this smash-hit musical tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family’s struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola, and together they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair. You can catch this show at the Erie Playhouse on July 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets or to learn more about this show check out their website or call 814-454-2852.

Festival Final Fridays at Grape Discovery Center

Join The Grape Discovery Center for a Patio Party, the third Final Friday of the season. Enjoy tasty food and beverages along with some end-of-the week down time on their relaxing patio featuring a new fire pit, or relax indoors in the tasting room. For any additional information regarding the event, call 716-326-2003 or visit their website.

Wines, Brews, Spirits, and Food Truck Festival

Lake Erie Speedway will be hosting Wines, Brews, Spirits, and Food Truck festival presented by Presque Isle Downs and Casino. With admission to the event you will also receive simples from vendors. Wine admission ticket holders will also receive commemorative glasses and a sample piece of chocolate from Edinboro Chocolate. Enjoy live music, craft vendors, vendors, food trucks and more. This event will take place on July 30 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Find more information on their website or by calling 814-725-3303.