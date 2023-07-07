Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Panegyri Greek Festival

Come to Greece for the day and experience the most delicious Greek cuisine, pastries, and drinks; join in the Greek music and folk dancing; enjoy Greek culture with tours of the beautiful church with its incredible iconography; find unique products for sale including souvenirs, jewelry, handmade icons and religious items, and much much more. Free admission and parking. Learn more here or call 814-838-8808.

North East Cherry Festival

Featuring your favorite rides, slides, festival foods and games, signature cherry pies. You are sure to have a great time for a great cause. Benefits North East Fire Company. More information can be found here.

First Fridays in Corry

First Fridays are held on the first Friday of every month from May – December. A portion of Center Street is closed for people to enjoy local shops, musicians, food trucks, horse-drawn wagon rides and more! This Friday theme is Jeep and retro car show. Learn more about this event online.

Drop in and Discover – Skulls and Pelts

Join us as we take a closer look at the insides and outsides of many familiar animals. While exploring the Asbury Woods pelts and skulls collection, we’ll see the difference between teeth and beaks, compare the textures of mammal fur, and see the size difference between a bear skull and a squirrel skull. Event details can be found here or by calling 814-835-5356.

814 Concert Series

The 814 Concert Series features one local band each Sunday at 6 p.m. starting July 9 and culminating on August 13. The series will take place in three East Side parks and three West Side parks. All concerts are free and open to the public. This week is Stephen Trohoske Basses Loaded. More information is available online.

Sounds Around Town Concert Series

This week is Elle Taylor. Sounds Around Town is WQLN’s series of free concerts and TV and radio broadcasts, outdoors at WQLN (indoors in case of inclement weather), featuring all local bands. Each year, music lovers of all ages enjoy WQLN’s Sounds Around Town free concerts in the picturesque setting of WQLN’s wooded pavilion. The public is invited to bring their picnic blankets, festival chairs, and their family to enjoy local entertainment. Free hot dogs will be provided by WQLN team members. More information on this event can be found here.

Second Sundays at the Art Museum

Second Sundays are a perfect way to spend time creating in the Erie Art Museum with your family and loved ones! Admission is pay-what-you-wish, and donations are appreciated. Each month features different art-making activities for families and loved ones. Learn more on the art museum’s website or by calling 814-459-5477

Great Lakes Cars and Coffee

Head to the Lake Erie Speedway for this weekend’s Great Lake Cars & Coffee event in tribute to Elmer “Porky” Chambers on Sunday, July 9! Tickets are $10 at the gate (50% of the gate will be split between the Parkinsons Partners of NWPA and Alzheimer’s Association of NWPA). Event details can be found here or by calling 814-725-3303.

Downtown Erie Farmers Market

Join Downtown Erie Partnership every Sunday in Perry Square to enjoy local produce and craft vendors — live music from the mainstage will play at noon. Find out more information online.

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts

Featuring Angelo and Shani! Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. The concert takes place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 9. More information is available on Arundel Cellars’ website.