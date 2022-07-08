Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

North East Cherry Festival

Celebrate the annual fundraiser for the North East Fire Department at the North East Cherry Festival. This event is filled with family entertainment, midway rides, a parade on July 9 at 2 p.m., games, vendors, food, and of course cherry pies. This festival will be taking place all weekend long at Gibson Park in Downtown North East. For more information on this event check out their website.

Panegyri Greek Festival

It’s the 34th Annual Panegyri Greek Festival in Erie PA. This event is a summer tradition as well as a local favorite. Come experience some of Greece right here in Erie. This event will include food, music, church tours, and even fireworks on July 9. To learn more about this event please visit their Facebook page or call 814-838-8808.

WQLN Sounds Around Town

Sounds Around Town is WQLN’s series of free concerts and TV and radio broadcasts, outdoors at WQLN, 8425 Peach Street, Erie (indoors in case of inclement weather), featuring all local bands. Each year, music lovers of all ages enjoy WQLN’s Sounds Around Town free concerts in the picturesque setting of WQLN’s wooded pavilion. The public is invited and encouraged to bring their picnic blankets and festival chairs for four family-friendly evenings of local entertainment. As an added bonus, you get a peek at the behind-the-scenes operation of WQLN PBS NPR production. We record the concerts live and air them on WQLN PBS on Thursday nights in the summer and on WQLN NPR throughout the coming year. The show will take place on July 8 at 7:30 p.m. and will feature The Rooftop Project. To learn more about these concert series, please visit their website or call 814-864-3001.

Goodell Gardens Summer Concerts

Goodell Gardens hosts concerts on select Friday evenings during the summer season. Bring your comfiest lawn chair or borrow one of ours, your facemask, and your dancing shoes, and enjoy great music in a beautiful atmosphere! Concessions are typically available for purchase. This weekend you will find Tiger Maple String Band with concessions by Camaraderie BBQ & Smiley’s Ice Cream. Show will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit their website or call 734-6669.

ATV Big Air Tour

The ATV Big Air Tour hits the Lake Erie Speedway Saturday July 9. This show is composed of 14 action packed scenes with each better than the previous. This event will include big jumps, 450cc motors, backflips, incredible balance acts, ATV backflip, dirt bike front flip, crowd games, good music, and more. This event will take place on July 9 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit their website or call 814-725-3303.

Erie Zoo Sweet Safari

Stop by the Erie Zoo on July 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the sweetest event of the summer. When participants arrive at the zoo they will be receive a passport that will lead them to delicious treat samples stationed around the zoo. Animals at the zoo will receive frozen treat enrichment during this event as well. You can learn more about this event by visiting the zoo’s website or by calling 814-864-4091.

U Pick 6 Annual Irish Night

Join U Pick 6 in the Beer Garden for an Irish Night Celebration. This event will feature live music with Brigid’s Cross, a Jameson Irish Whiskey tasting, Irish fare menu and lots of pints of Guinness. This event will take place on July 9 starting at 6 p.m. For more information please call 814-520-8495 or visit their website.

Slobberfest 2022

It’s a gathering of over 400 like-minded individuals and their hounds, who dedicate this one day to financially support Droopy Basset Hound Rescue of W. PA while still enjoying silly Basset Hound Games, the raffles, the food and the ​camaraderie of our other supporters. Admission is free and all friendly dogs are welcome. All dogs must be on a leash at all times during the event and be up to date on all shots as well. This event will take place on July 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information please visit their website.

Erie Roller Derby Home Opener

It’s countdown to derby time!!!! Our home opener is fast approaching and we are so excited to see all of your faces again! Come watch us battle it out on the track and then get a second dose of awesomeness in this DOUBLE HEADER! Get pre-sale tickets from your favorite ERD All-Star or online from Brown Paper Tickets. This event will take place at the Bayfront Convention Center on July 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website.

814 Concert Series

The 814 Concert Series features one local band each Sunday at 6 p.m. starting July 10 and culminating on 814 Day, Aug. 14. The series will take place in three East Side parks and three West Side parks. All concerts are free and open to the public. The concert on July 10 will feature Drum Circle by One World Tribe – Rhythms of the World from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and then The Islers from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website.