Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Goodell Gardens- Along the Garden Path Tours

Visit Goodell Gardens to see what is blooming! The Gardens are constantly changing throughout the season! This event offers an informal guided garden tour every week for members and other visitors of varying ages. Bring your curiosity and questions with you to learn more about many facets of horticulture. Guests will walk Along the Garden Path at a relaxing pace. This event will take place on June 10 starting at 1 p.m. For more information please check out their website.

Erie SeaWolves Playball Weekend

The Erie SeaWolves will be hosting free baseball activities for kids ages five to 12 on June 11. During this event there will be multiple 20 minute stations operated by local baseball volunteers. These stations include baserunning, fielding, batting and agilities. Registered participants will receive a Franklin Play Ball bat and ball set while supplies last. To learn more about this event please call 814-456-1300 or visit their website.

Kellar’s Presents Tommy Briscoe and Jason Allan

Tom Briscoe hates writing about himself in the third person but that’s what his website consultant told him to do. He’s a highly sought after regular on all of the best comedy stages in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, NYC and Headlines Cruise Ships worldwide. While performing close-up miracles at an event, Jason’s talents were noticed by a big named magician. Instantly Jason was asked to work along side him. Jason’s first performance took place in front of 400+ children at the Cleveland Metro parks Zoo…… HE WAS HOOKED! Finishing college, Magic became a full time career. Using his improvisational comedy skills and modern style Jason entertains Birthday Parties, Weddings, Family Reunions, Restaurants, and Large Corporate events. Most recently Jason has been able to add Cruise Ships to his resume, performing in the Caribbean. With his interactive show, flashy sleight of hand, and quick-wit comedy, it’s no wonder Jason is one of the most requested entertainers Nationally! You can catch these acts at Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club on June 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. For more information on these shows or to purchase tickets, head to their website or call 814-461-0911.

Dramashop Presents “Everybody”

Two years after we were originally slated to perform it, we’re pleased to present EVERYBODY by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. This modern riff on the fifteenth-century morality play Everyman follows Everybody (chosen from amongst the cast by lottery at each performance) as they journey through life’s greatest mystery—the meaning of living. Finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize. This show will take place on June 10 and 11 at 8 p.m. at the Renaissance Theater. For more information or to purchase tickets, head to their website or call (814) 315-3348.

All An Act Presents “Harvey”

A classic comic fantasy. Elwood P. Dowd insists on including his friend Harvey in all of his sister Veta’s social gatherings. Trouble is, Harvey is an imaginary six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit. To avoid future embarrassment for her family—and especially for her daughter, Myrtle Mae, Veta decides to have Elwood committed to a sanitarium. But it seems that Elwood and his invisible companion have had a strange influence on more than one of the doctors.

This show will take place from June 10 to June 26. This weekend shows will take place on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. To learn more about this show or to purchase tickets, call 814-450-8553 or click here.

Erie Playhouse presents “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”

The first Tony award winning musical for legendary composer, Stephen Sondheim, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, is a nonstop laugh fest in which Pseudolus, a crafty slave, struggles to win the hand of a beautiful, but slow-witted, courtesan named Philia for his young master, Hero, in exchange for freedom. The plot twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors and a showgirl or two.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required or a negative PCR COVID test taken within 72 hours of the show for participants ages 12 and up. Masks are strongly encouraged for this event. The show will take place on June 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. Check out their website for more information or call 814-454-2852.

Goodell Gardens Summer Concerts

Goodell Gardens hosts concerts on select Friday evenings during the summer season. Bring your comfiest lawn chair or borrow one of ours, your facemask, and your dancing shoes, and enjoy great music in a beautiful atmosphere! Concessions are typically available for purchase. This weekend you will find Slim Red performing with concessions from Lil Wagon and Kona Ice. Show will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit their website or call 734-6669.

Sunday Sesh at Five & 20

Join Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing for a relaxed Sunday afternoon at our winery/distillery/brewery in Westfield, NY featuring live music by Doug Phillips and Amanda Barton (duo)! Grab a beer, a new spring cocktail, or a glass of wine to enjoy with food by Alexander’s Pop-up! Doug currently performs as Doug Phillips Acoustic, weaving his soulful vocals through over four hundred songs by a diverse array of artists covering over sixty years of popular culture. Doug will be performing with well-known local musician Amanda Lynn Barton. Please note that we do not accept reservations. All service & seating is first come, first served. Our max group size is 10, and our seating and service best accommodates groups of 6 or fewer Please no outside alcohol or food. Learn more about this event through their website or by calling 716-793-9463.