Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Erie’s Juneteenth Celebration

Block party celebration with music by The Breeze Band, vendors, giveaways, food and Kids zone. Find out more details here.

All-Star Monster Truck Show

Six of the nation’s best All-Star Monster Trucks will do battle in Best Trick, Side by Side Racing and Freestyle. Defending Champion Krazy Train, Plane Krazy, Wild Side, Terminal Velocity, Buckshot plus one more truck TBD. Plus All-New Quad Warrior Racing Team Pennsylvania versus Team Florida and take a ride in the all-new Identity Theft monster ride experience! Tickets are available online.

Corry Fest

Music, games, food, crafters, displays, demonstrations and more will be held at the 2023 Corry Fest! Fireworks will be starting Friday, June 16, at Corry Route 6 Plaza at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, the parade steps off at 11 a.m. with activities in city park from noon to dusk. More details can be found on the Corry Chambers’ website.

Corry Block Party – Chainsaw Carving and Music Festival

This event will include Vendors, Artisan Beers, Wine, Car Shows, the Chris Higbee Band, local artists and so much more! Learn more information on this event here.

Glenwood Flea

The Glenwood Flea is a shopping experience fusion of both artisan creations and second-hand goods, offering a unique flea market experience to the Erie area. The Flea takes place at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center and offers the Glenwood neighborhood and greater Erie community a one-of-a-kind local shopping experience. Learn more online or by calling 814-864-4091.

Sol Fest – Summer Solstice Wellness celebration

Sol Fest is a unique, day-long gathering. Here you will experience a variety of healing modalities and wellness classes that are playful, educational, and inspirational. You’ll discover practices that will expand your current healthy habits, help you create new proactive wellness routines, and promote total well-being in your body, mind, heart, and home. Find out more online.

Pets in the Park Pet Parade

Pets in the Park Pet Parade begins at noon, with the line up at 11 a.m. on June 17. This year’s theme is Disney! Different awards for: best dressed, owner/pet look alike, and more will be given out. Tickets are available online.

Gibson Park Open Market

Come and enjoy homemade and homegrown goods, food, live music and much more every Saturday from June 17-September 2 (excluding July 8). Learn more on the North East Chamber’s website.

Glo Golf at JC Martin Golf Course

Glow Golf is here! Experience a new way to play golf at JC Martin Golf Course, 652 Shunpike Road. Glow Golf uses LED-lit golf balls and LED pin markers to create a fun and unique night-time experience. Tee times are available on Thursdays through Saturdays through Sept. 2, depending on weather. Call 814-864-1821 ahead for reservations and to get information about glow golf fees.

The Great American Book Sale

Over 75,000 used books and media items for sale. Bargains galore! You can learn more about the Great American Book Sale at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center online.

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts

Featuring Psych Patrol! Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. The concert takes place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 18, more information is available on the Arundel Cellars website.