Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Dramashop Presents “Everybody”

Two years after they were originally slated to perform it, Dramashop will present EVERYBODY by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. This modern riff on the fifteenth-century morality play “Everyman” follows Everybody (chosen from amongst the cast by lottery at each performance) as they journey through life’s greatest mystery—the meaning of living. Finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize. The show will take place at 8 p.m. on June 17 and 18 at the Renaissance Theater. For more information or to purchase tickets, head to their website or call (814) 315-3348.

All An Act Presents “Harvey”

A classic comic fantasy. Elwood P. Dowd insists on including his friend Harvey in all of his sister Veta’s social gatherings. Trouble is, Harvey is an imaginary six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit. To avoid future embarrassment for her family — and especially for her daughter, Myrtle Mae — Veta decides to have Elwood committed to a sanitarium. But it seems Elwood and his invisible companion have had a strange influence on more than one of the doctors.

This show will take place from June 10 to June 26. The weekend shows will be on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. To learn more about the show or to purchase tickets, call 814-450-8553 or click here.

Erie Playhouse presents “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”

The first Tony Award winning musical for legendary composer Stephen Sondheim, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” is a nonstop laugh fest in which Pseudolus, a crafty slave, struggles to win the hand of a beautiful, but slow-witted, courtesan named Philia for his young master, Hero, in exchange for freedom. The plot twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors and a showgirl or two.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required or a negative PCR COVID test taken within 72 hours of the show for participants ages 12 and up. Masks are strongly encouraged for the event. The show will take place on June 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and June 19 at 3 p.m. Check out their website for more information or call 814-454-2852.

Goodell Gardens- Along the Garden Path Tours

Visit Goodell Gardens to see what is blooming! The Gardens are constantly changing throughout the season. This event offers an informal guided garden tour every week for members and other visitors of varying ages. Bring your curiosity and questions to learn more about many facets of horticulture. Guests will walk Along the Garden Path at a relaxing pace. The event will take place on June 10 starting at 1 p.m. For more information please check out their website.

Sunday Sesh at Five & 20

Join Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing for a relaxed Sunday afternoon at their winery/distillery/brewery in Westfield, New York, featuring live music by Doug Phillips and Amanda Barton (duo). Grab a beer, a new spring cocktail, or a glass of wine to enjoy with food by Alexander’s Pop-up. Doug currently performs as Doug Phillips Acoustic, weaving his soulful vocals over four hundred songs by a diverse array of artists covering more than 60 years of popular culture. Doug will perform with well-known local musician Amanda Lynn Barton. Reservations are not accepted. All service and seating is first come, first served. The max group size is 10, and seating and service best accommodates groups of six or fewer. No outside alcohol or food. Learn more about this event through their website or by calling 716-793-9463.

Kellar’s presents Peter Antoniou

From London’s West End, to being a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent, Peter Antoniou has been astounding audiences around the world with his uncanny abilities. His shows fuse stunning feats of mind-reading with storytelling, razor sharp wit, and improvisational comedy to create unique live entertainment experiences. Funny, engaging and interactive, Peter will leave you questioning just what is really possible. You can catch Peter at Kellar’s on June 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. To learn more about the shows or to purchase tickets, click here.

Lake Erie Speedway All Star Monster Truck Tour

Six of the nation’s best all-star monster trucks will be battling it out at Lake Erie Speedway. The trucks will compete in multiple contests including best trick, side by side racing and freestyle. The show will take place on June 17 and 18. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will take place at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or call 814-725-3303.

Gallery Night

The Erie Art Museum is the hub for Gallery Night, and will feature cash bars and The Groove playing from 7 p.m.–10 p.m. On display are exhibitions from The Documentary Works, Béatrice Lebreton, Paula Garrick Klein, the Nicole & Harry Martin Spring Show, Noodlefish & Erie Art Company! Thanks to many sponsorships, Erie Art Museum admission is free for everyone at the June 17th Gallery Night. Gallery Night hours have been expanded with earlier hours from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for 10 locations and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. for seven locations and the Groove performance at the Erie Art Museum. Check out their website for the various locations that are involved with this event.

Meatballs and Wine Pairing Event

Come and have a ball with the Courtyard Winery this weekend. Enjoy some exclusive custom crafted meatballs from savory to sweet paired with award winning wines. This event will take place all weekend long from noon until 5 p.m. For more information on this event please visit their website or call 814-725-0336.

Erie Station Dinner Theatre presents “Sweet Delilah Swim Club”

Five Southern women, whose friendships began many years ago on their college swim team, set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships. Free from husbands, kids, and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage, the “Sweet Delilah” on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up, laugh, and meddle in each other’s lives. This show focuses on four of those weekends and spans a period of thirty-three years. This show will take place on June 17 at 6:30 p.m., and June 18 at 5:30 p.m. For more information on this show or to purchase tickets, visit their website or call 814-864-2022.

LEAF Open Market

This regular market consists of fresh bread and pastries, fruits and vegetables, oils & vinegars, honey, herbs, fresh flowers and plants, coffee and tea. Sometimes the markets also consist of local craft vendors, artists, hard cider, beer, and more, but it is limited to necessities “grocery shopping outdoors” when Covid-19 is at greater risk. LEAF Open Markets will run biweekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 8th street side of Frontier Park. To learn more about this market check out their website.

Penn Shore Winery Summer Pop Up Concert

Penn Shore will be hosting a “Pop Up” event on the third Saturday of each month starting in June. This event will feature a different food vendor each time from noon until 5 p.m. There will also be live music from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. This weekend will feature Budz BBQ and Mike & Marie Acoustics. For more information on this event check out their website or call (814) 725-8688.

Family Movie Night at UPMC Park

Movie Nights at UPMC Park are back! Admission is $5 per ticket (plus a $1.50 per ticket online ordering fee). Children ages three and younger receive free admission and do not need a ticket. Tickets can be purchased in advance at SeaWolves.com or the UPMC Park ticket office at 831 French Street. On June 18th, the feature film will be “Sing 2” presented by Logistics+. Movies will be shown on the state-of-the-art high-definition UPMC Park video board. Show will begin at 8 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, head to their website or call 814-456-1300.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concerts

Sunday, June 19– Arundel Cellars will be featuring Key West Lite while serving pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food. This event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website, Facebook page, or call 814-725-1079.