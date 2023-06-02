Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Views Festival

The Views Festival is the first of its kind in the Erie region. It will highlight hip-hop and urban art forms. It will include an array of events hosted by local organizations, such as a mural contest. Thirty-seven murals will be painted along walking routes to enhance Erie’s landscape. Artists from all over the world will work alongside Erie artists in this effort. Learn more by heading to their website.

First Fridays in Corry

First Fridays are held on the first Friday of every month from May – December. This Friday is Art Walk! A portion of Center Street is closed for people to enjoy local shops, musicians, food trucks, horse-drawn wagon rides and more! You can learn more online.

First Friday Campfires

Bring your chairs and hang out by the campfire behind the Nature Center on the first Friday of every month throughout the summer. S’mores ingredients will be available for purchase in our gift shop. Learn more on Asbury Woods’ website or by calling 814-835-5356.

Glo Golf at JC Martin Golf Course

Crash A Rama presented by Jamestown Mattress features The Scarecrow Stunt Show, School Bus Figure 8 Racing, Enduro, Flagpole Race, Skidd Carz Race, Trailer Race, Flagpole Race, Hoods Up Race, Women’s Only Powder Puff, Fireworks and more! “The Wildest Show On Wheels.” You can find out more about the event online.

Equipment Day at the Erie Zoo

CAUTION – BIG TRUCKS HAVE MADE THEIR WAY TO THE ERIE ZOO! Children of all ages are invited to join the Erie Zoo in celebrating Equipment Day on Saturday, June 3rd from 10am-2pm. Do you have a little one that is infatuated with construction equipment, big trucks, and machinery? Get your kiddo up close and allow them to (safely) interact with heavy-duty machinery that you would typically see on a construction site! This includes dump trucks, fire trucks, excavators, tractors, and more. Learn more on the Erie Zoo website or by calling 814-864-4091.

Lake Erie: Our Kin Screening

“Lake Erie, Our Kin”, is a documentary created for WQLN’s Chronicles Series. The free event will begin at 5 p.m. with a networking hour, followed by a screening of the film at 6 p.m. and a discussion and Q&A. Learn more here or call 814-833-7424.

Stand-Up Comedy and Wine

Enjoy live standup comedy & wine at Heritage Wine Cellars this weekend! The show features Craig Baxter, Aaron Forsyth, Lisa Chimenti-Foster, and Brian Netzel. Tickets are available on Heritage Wine’s website.

GEAE Afternoon for Equality

Join in celebrating Pride Month with an Afternoon For Equality on Sunday, June 4, from 5-9 p.m. at the Hagen History Center. This event features an open bar with food, and music by the Stephen Trohoske Trio. Learn more on their website!

Kids Day Honoring PGA Professional Anthony DeMarco

Come and practice your golfing skills with clinics held by PGA professionals, fun contests, basket raffles, food, and more. This event is open to the public, ages 7-15. Find your tickets by heading here.

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts

Featuring Rankin and Schell! Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. The concert takes place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 4, more information is available on the Arundel Cellars website.