Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

RZR Bulls and Barrels Tour

Unlike traditional rodeos that feature multiple events like Saddle Bronc riding or calf roping, the RZR Pro Bull tour consists of bull riding and barrel racing. Focus is on the excitement and adrenaline rush of the bulls and barrels competition! Find out more on the Lake Erie Speedway’s website or by calling 814-725-3303.

Glo Golf at JC Martin Golf Course

Glow Golf is here! Experience a new way to play golf at JC Martin Golf Course, 652 Shunpike Road. Glow Golf uses LED-lit golf balls and LED pin markers to create a fun and unique night-time experience. Tee times are available on Thursdays through Saturdays through Sept. 2, depending on weather. Call 814-864-1821 ahead for reservations and to get information about glow golf fees.

Gallery Night

Gallery Night is a citywide celebration of art. Businesses and local galleries and venues will remain open with some hosting their own events. Shop, eat, listen to music, and spend time with friends and family visiting as many local galleries as you can. There’s no better way to get a feel for Erie’s art and culture scene! More information is available online or by calling 814-459-5477.

Erie Pride Parade and Pride Fest

The parade starts at 11th and State streets north to Perry Square. Once at Perry Square, there will be info tables and vendors along with performances by local drag performers and other performers on the Erie Insurance Main Stage. More information on this event can be found here.

Wine Tour with Rupp Limousine

Spend this summer in wine country with Rupp Limo! The buses are maxed out at 24 seats. A minimum of 15 people is required on each bus in order to send the bus out/may substitute limo based on the number of tickets. You can learn more online.

Erie Zoo’s The Mane Event

An evening full of animal encounters, behind-the-scenes tours, a silent auction like no other, wildly delicious foods, and adult beverages. This year we are taking a trip down under to explore the continent of Australia and learn of the many species that call it home. You can buy tickets on their website or by calling 814-864-4091.

5K Beer Run/Erie Brewing Company

Pennsylvania Brewery Running Series™ and we run for beer! Our mission is to be active, have fun and give back to our local community. A portion of all proceeds from our events support local nonprofits. This event supports The Anna Shelter. We’ve mapped out a 5k-ish course that starts and ends at Erie Brewing Co. – Knowledge Park and weaves throughout the neighborhood & picks up the Bayfront Bikeway trail. More information can be found here.

Family Movie Night at UPMC Park

Featuring “The Bad Guys”. Movies will be shown on the state-of-the-art, high-definition UPMC Park video board. The cost of admission for each Family Movie Night is $5 per person (ages three and younger receive free admission). Tickets can be purchased online at SeaWolves.com or at the UPMC Park ticket office. Gates will open at 7 p.m. with showtime at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online or by calling 814-456-1300.

Gibson Park Open Market

Come and enjoy homemade and homegrown goods, food, live music and much more every Saturday from June 17-September 2 (excluding July 8). Learn more on the North East Chamber’s website or by calling 814-725-4262.

PACA presents “Crocodile Fever”

This dark comedy pits two Irish sisters against both their abusive father and the British government. Tickets are available on PACA’s website.

Downtown Erie Farmers Market

Join Downtown Erie Partnership every Sunday in Perry Square to enjoy local produce and craft vendors — live music from the mainstage will play at noon. Find out more information online.

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts

Featuring The High Life! Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. The concert takes place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 25, more information is available on the Arundel Cellars website.