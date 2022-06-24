Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Dramashop Presents “Everybody”

Two years after they were originally slated to perform it, Dramashop will present EVERYBODY by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. This modern riff on the fifteenth-century morality play “Everyman” follows Everybody (chosen from amongst the cast by lottery at each performance) as they journey through life’s greatest mystery—the meaning of living. Finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize. The show will take place at 8 p.m. on June 24 and 25 at the Renaissance Theater. For more information or to purchase tickets, head to their website or call (814) 315-3348.

All An Act Presents “Harvey”

A classic comic fantasy. Elwood P. Dowd insists on including his friend Harvey in all of his sister Veta’s social gatherings. Trouble is, Harvey is an imaginary six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit. To avoid future embarrassment for her family — and especially for her daughter, Myrtle Mae — Veta decides to have Elwood committed to a sanitarium. But it seems Elwood and his invisible companion have had a strange influence on more than one of the doctors.

This show will take place from June 10 to June 26. The weekend shows will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. To learn more about the show or to purchase tickets, call 814-450-8553 or click here.

Erie Playhouse presents “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”

The first Tony Award winning musical for legendary composer Stephen Sondheim, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” is a nonstop laugh fest in which Pseudolus, a crafty slave, struggles to win the hand of a beautiful, but slow-witted, courtesan named Philia for his young master, Hero, in exchange for freedom. The plot twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors and a showgirl or two.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required or a negative PCR COVID test taken within 72 hours of the show for participants ages 12 and up. Masks are strongly encouraged for the event. The show will take place on June 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. and June 26 at 3 p.m. Check out their website for more information or call 814-454-2852.

Sunday Sesh at Five & 20

Join Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing for a relaxed Sunday afternoon at their winery/distillery/brewery in Westfield, New York, featuring live music by Eliot Road Acoustic Duo. Grab a beer, a new spring cocktail, or a glass of wine to enjoy with food by Alexander’s Pop-up. Reservations are not accepted. All service and seating is first come, first served. The max group size is 10, and seating and service best accommodates groups of six or fewer. No outside alcohol or food. Learn more about this event through their website or by calling 716-793-9463.

Goodell Gardens Summer Concerts

Goodell Gardens hosts concerts on select Friday evenings during the summer season. Bring your comfiest lawn chair or borrow one of ours, your facemask, and your dancing shoes, and enjoy great music in a beautiful atmosphere! Concessions are typically available for purchase. This weekend you will find Salmon Frank performing with concessions from Triple D’s Tastey Grill. Show will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit their website or call 734-6669.

Kellar’s Presents Dale Jones

With 30 years in the making – Dale accentuates his machine gun style delivery with a healthy dose of animated faces and then combines that with quick improvisations and well placed physical comedy. Basically he leaves the audience wishing they had his energy. His shows are always a night you won’t soon forget. In addition to his training at Second City in Chicago Dale has had numerous television appearances including TBS – The Very Funny Show, NBC – Last Comic Standing Season Six, Fox – 30 Seconds to Fame and most recently on The Circle network’s Stand Up Live Nashville seasons 1 and 2. If you don’t blink you might see him in the 2003 MGM movie “Out Of Time” with Denzel Washington. His new album “I’m Not Well” debuted in the top three on iTunes and Amazon and stayed there for over a week. Dale is a regular on Sirius XM’s “The Jeff and Larry Channel” and has performed at countless clubs, colleges, corporate functions, cruise ships and comedy festivals. He has won the Comedy 10K, Laughlin Comedy Festival, San Diego Comedy Festival and The Antelope Valley Comedy Festival. In 2017 he was invited to perform on two episodes of “The Comedy All Stars” for Pureflix which led to acting roles on the tv series “Malibu Dan the Family Man” and in 2021 “Banking on Christmas.” You can catch Dale at Kellar’s on June24 and 25 at 7 p.m. For more information on these shows or to purchase tickets, head to their website or call 814-461-0911.

Riverside Brewing Music Festival

This is the ninth year for the Riverside Music Festival. This year the brewery is featuring many female fronted bands including three of the headliners in order to promote women’s voices and involvement in a sometimes male dominated industry. You can find the lineup for this festival and more information by visiting their website or by calling 814-813-5005.

Erie Seawolves Baseball

The Erie Seawolves return home to UPMC Park this weekend to take on the Bowie Baysox. Games this weekend will take place at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:35 p.m. on Sunday. Enjoy a fireworks display on Friday night. On Saturday night there will be a Seawolves cap giveaway presented by UPMC Health Plan. Saturday’s game will also include a wine and spirits tasting night at the Seawolves Celebration Cove. To learn more about these games or to purchase tickets please call 814-456-1300 or visit their website.

Erie Pride Parade and Festival

The 30th annual Pride Fest and Parade is happening June 2022! All participants can gather at The Zone Dance Club located at 133 W 18th St. from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. before the march toward Perry Square. When all of the participants have arrived at Perry Square, there will be information tables, various vendors, along with local performers and drag performers. This event is family-friendly and provided at no cost to you. The event also is open to all ages! Check out the NWPA Pride Alliance website for more information on this parade.

The Mane Event

Welcome to the Mane Event 2022. The time has come again for your Erie Zoo’s annual adult fundraiser – in other words, the “MANE” event of the season! This year’s event will take place on Saturday, June 25th from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. and continue to feature local “grazing stations”, “watering holes,” a one-of-a kind Silent Auction, and live entertainment! (Please note, there may be some adaptations to animal encounters in light of current Covid-19 safety protocols at the Zoo.) Tickets are limited this year and we expect them to sell out fast, so don’t miss out! It is sure to be a night to remember! To learn more about this event head to the Erie Zoo’s website or call 814-864-4091.

Erie Food Truck Festival

The Erie Food Truck Festival returns for 2022. The festival will take place at the former GE Fields on Water and Main Street in Lawrence Park. Thirteen food trucks will be serving up the best local fare in the region. Local breweries and wineries will be on tap during the festival as well. A variety of local musicians and bands will be taking the stage during this festival as well. The festival will take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 25. To learn more about this event check out the festival’s website.

Unseen Bus Tour

How many times have you driven past Old Main on Gannon’s campus and wondered how the building looked from the inside? The Unseen Erie Bus Tour from the Hagen History Center aims to shine a light on familiar locations around the city by celebrating their history and showcasing the beauty of these structures. The tour will stop at several locations and provide lunch as well. Lunch will be at the Hagen History Center Erie campus. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 25. To learn more about this event please call 814-454-1813 or visit their website.

Erie Philharmonic Symphonic Concert “Mahler’s Resurrection”

A season finale for the ages, featuring over 200 musicians on stage, the Erie Philharmonic Chorus, two world-renowned vocalists and the debut of the newly installed Wurlitzer Theatre Organ. Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 is truly a momentous concert you have to experience live! Continuing in our tradition of performing the work of America’s finest composers, we have co-commissioned new music by Chinese-born composer Zhou Tian. Inspired by diary entries of American soldiers during World War I, Tian’s Rise attempts to convey the emotions of servicemen through the intimacy and power of the orchestra. Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 traverses a brooding lament to a fallen titan, reflects on the beauties and grotesqueries of a life passionately lived and ends with an astonishing sonic epic on the transformation of a spirit. This ‘Resurrection’ Symphony takes its cue from Beethoven’s 9th, with a finale of immense proportion including a full chorus, solo soprano and solo mezzo soprano. This show will take place at 3 p.m. on June 26. To learn more about this show or to purchase tickets, check out the Philharmonic’s website or call 814-455-1375.

Hill District Flea

A six-hour extravaganza of art, music, local vendors, food and great company. A uniquely different neighborhood focused on revitalizing small businesses, community engagement, diversity, and inclusion in Erie’s Historical Federal Hill Area. This event will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on June 26. For more information check out their website.

Downtown Farmers Market

The Erie Downtown Partnership and the Urban Oasis Project have teamed up to organize the Downtown Farmers Market in Perry Square. This market will run every Sunday from June 26 to September 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Head downtown to experience fresh produce vendors, crafts, makers, flowers, food and beverages, and much more. The Farmers Market Concert Series will feature live music on the stage each week at noon. Yogi Chelsea will also be holding a kid-friendly yoga class each week at 11 a.m. The market will not run on Aug. 21 due to Celebrate Erie. For more information on this market, check out their website.

Drive Your Pride

On Sunday June 26 the NWPA Pride Alliance will be hosting a pride-filled drive around Presque Isle State Park. Decorate your car or vehicle as your personal float with flags, streamers, signs and more. Make sure that you are able to drive safely and obey the rules of the road with the car decorations. Participants are asked to gather in the final two rows farthest from the building and make sure that all decorations are secured. Participants will meet at the parking lot of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center at 1 p.m. and then head off at 2 p.m. Event will take place rain or shine. For more information on this event please visit their website.