Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Goodell Gardens- Along the Garden Path Tours

Visit Goodell Gardens to see what is blooming! The Gardens are constantly changing throughout the season! This event offers an informal guided garden tour every week for members and other visitors of varying ages. Bring your curiosity and questions with you to learn more about many facets of horticulture. Guests will walk Along the Garden Path at a relaxing pace. This event will take place on May 29 starting at 1 p.m. For more information please check out their website.

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

The Erie SeaWolves are home this weekend to take on the Harrisburg Senators. The game on Friday night will conclude with fireworks. On Saturday there will be a Casey Mize garden gnome giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. The weekend series concludes on Sunday with Family Fun Day and the opportunity to play catch on the field. To learn more about these games or to purchase tickets, please call 814-456-1300 or visit their website.

Kellar’s Presents Dale K

For two decades, Dale K has entertained and educated audiences from around the word with his contemporary approach to the art of hypnosis. Hollywood’s fabricated theory of hypnosis usually involves lightning bolts, zombie-like trances and humans clucking like chickens. During his performances, Dale challenges these theories, proving that hypnosis is simply the power of suggestion that consists of mind “motivation” rather than mind “control.” Join Kellar’s as Dale K uses his creative abilities and abstract sense of humor to show you just how powerful your imagination is! The shows will take place on June 3 & 4 at 7 p.m. To learn more about these shows or to purchase tickets, check out their website or call 814-461-0911.

Equipment Day at the Erie Zoo

Children of all ages are invited to join the Erie Zoo in celebrating Equipment Day on Saturday, June 4th from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Equipment Day allows kids to get up close and interact with heavy-duty machinery that you would typically see on a construction site; including dump trucks, a fire truck, excavators, tractors, and more. All machines displayed are supplied by local vendors.

Please note, this year some machines may have limited interaction and those that can be interacted with will be at the parents’ own risk. In addition to the machinery, handouts will be provided by Pro-Waste, Barnhart Transportation Inc. and Chick-fil-A while supplies last. And did we mention? The first 1,000 kids will receive a plastic construction hat sponsored by Chick-fil-A. So be sure to arrive early! This event is free with paid admission or an Erie Zoo Membership. To learn more please visit the zoo’s website or call 814-864-4091.

Five Southern women, whose friendships began many years ago on their college swim team, set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships. Free from husbands, kids, and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage, the “Sweet Delilah” on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up, laugh, and meddle in each other’s lives. The Sweet Delilah Swim Club focuses on four of those weekends and spans a period of thirty-three years. The show will take place on Saturday, June 4 at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 5 at 2:30 p.m. For more information on these shows please call 814-864-2022 or check out their website.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concerts

Sunday, June 5– Arundel Cellars will be featuring Acoustic Ear Candy while serving pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food. This event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website, Facebook page, or call 814-725-1079.