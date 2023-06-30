Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

Friday is VisitErie Celebrates Tourism Night plus Star Wars night and fireworks. On Saturday, July 1, it’s Patriotic Jersey Giveaway Night. Show off the red, white, and blue with a special SeaWolves replica patriotic jersey featuring the team’s Uncle Sam Wolf. On Sunday, July 2, it will be Fireworks Night. Any fan that purchases a light-up or glow product from the SeaWolves team store can watch fireworks on the field in front of the SeaWolves dugout. For tickets, head to the SeaWolves’ website or call 814-456-1300.

Happy Hour Hike

Unwind each month this summer as you enjoy a beautiful, guided hike through Asbury Woods followed by a refreshing beer or seltzer after the hike. Learn more about this event online by calling 814-835-5356.

Lavery Brewing presents A Taste of Beer HIStory

Join local historian, Courtney Baran, as she guides you through the history of beer and four of Lavery’s most popular styles of brews. The event is free to attend and is first come first serve seating. The event will be held in the Lavery bunker. You can learn more on their website or by calling 814-454-0405.

Chris Higbee in Concert + Fireworks

See Chris Higbee live from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. on July 1 at the Erie Sports Center on the Horseheads Brewing Stage. The event is free admission. You can learn more about the event here!

Albion PA Independence Day Festival

Head down to Albion Borough Park for the Independence Day Festival featuring live music, food, a craft show, and family activities! The event kicks off at 6 p.m. on July 2 and fireworks begin at dusk.

Sunday Brunch Buffet!

Every Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. is all you can eat at Madelin’s Dining & Events dining room! More information on this event can be found here.

Sunday Yard Sale & Craft Sale!

Every Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. More information on this event can be found here.

Glo Golf at JC Martin Golf Course

Glow Golf is here! Experience a new way to play golf at JC Martin Golf Course, 652 Shunpike Road. Glow Golf uses LED-lit golf balls and LED pin markers to create a fun and unique night-time experience. Tee times are available on Thursdays through Saturdays through Sept. 2, depending on weather. Call 814-864-1821 ahead for reservations and to get information about glow golf fees.

PACA presents “Crocodile Fever”

This dark comedy pits two Irish sisters against both their abusive father and the British government. Tickets are available on PACA’s website.

Downtown Erie Farmers Market

Join Downtown Erie Partnership every Sunday in Perry Square to enjoy local produce and craft vendors — live music from the mainstage will play at noon. Find out more information online.

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts

Featuring The High Life! Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. The concert takes place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 25, more information is available on the Arundel Cellars website.