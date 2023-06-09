Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Views Festival

The festival is the first of its kind in the Erie region. It will highlight hip-hop and urban art forms. It will include an array of events hosted by local organizations, such as a mural contest. Thirty-seven murals will be painted along walking routes to enhance Erie’s landscape. Artists from all over the world will work alongside Erie artists in this effort. Learn more on their website.

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

Stance vs Bowie Baysox. Friday is fireworks night, Saturday is the beach bag cooler giveaway and Sunday is Family Fun Day. Tickets and more information are available on the SeaWolves’ website.

Boutique Nights in Downtown Erie

The second Friday of the month from June through September join The Shops at 5th & State for a special evening of art, entertainment, and shopping in our vibrant community. The sidewalks will be lined with local talent, artists, and art demonstrations. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy the energy and beauty of an artful experience by learning more online.

Glo Golf at JC Martin Golf Course

Glow Golf is here! Experience a new way to play golf at JC Martin Golf Course, 652 Shunpike Road. Glow Golf uses LED-lit golf balls and LED pin markers to create a fun and unique night-time experience. Tee times are available on Thursdays through Saturdays through Sept. 2, depending on weather. Call 814-864-1821 ahead for reservations and to get information about glow golf fees.

A galaxy far far away dance recital

Experience the wonders of dance at Erie Dance Theater’s annual end-of-the-year recital. All your favorite Star Wars characters will amaze you with their out-of-this-world moves in styles ranging from tap to hip-hop and jazz to ballet. Learn more information on this event here.

The Essence of Spring with Transcendence, Professional Choral Ensemble

Spring is a time of rebirth from the heavens above, here on earth and within one another. Transcendence, Erie’s First all professional choral ensemble under the direction of Maestro Rossi, will embrace the emergence of Spring with new compositions by Richard Robert Rossi as well as sacred and secular works by notorious composers including: Monteverdi, Mendelssohn, Stanford, Holst, V. Williams & Spirituals arranged by Moses Hogan. Learn more here.

A men’s choir performs at a church (Image by K. H. J. / MCI)

Scuba Season Opener at Divers World

Come and get excited for the 2023 dive season! Try Scuba, Smith’s Hot Dogs & snacks, Underwater Photography Demo, Music by DJ Jeff, 1 Free Air Fill for any empty tank

Raffles for a new dive computer and dive light. More information can be found here or by calling 814-459-3195.

Presque Isle Poker Paddle

ll paddlers are invited to join Presque Isle Partnership for a day of fun on the waterways of Presque Isle! The 5.5-mile poker run takes participants on an unforgettable journey through the Presque Isle Lagoons, Marina Lake, Presque Isle Bay, Horseshoe Pond, Misery Bay and Graveyard Pond. Head here to learn more about this event.

Summer Soiree – A Farm-to-Table Event

An elevated dining experience with Chef Dave Winchell of Duper’s. Each ticket includes a five course dinner experience and carefully selected wine to pair with each course. Weather permitting, our Summer Soirée will be held in our vineyard nook. Share an intimate evening with your partner, enjoy a unique experience with friends or simply indulge yourself in this tantalizing event. More information on this event is available here.

Gibson Days

Enjoy Gibson Days featuring live music, vendors, food and more in Gibson Park. Learn more information on this event here.

The Great American Book Sale

Over 75,000 used books and media items for sale. Bargains galore! You can learn more about the Great American Book Sale at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center online.

Second Sundays at the Art Museum

Second Sundays are a perfect way to spend time creating in the Museum with your family and loved ones! Admission is pay-what-you-wish, and donations are appreciated. Each month features different art-making activities for families and loved ones, every Second Sunday of the month. Find out more on their website or by calling 814-459-5477.