Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Kellar’s presents Chipper Lowell – Comedian

Award-winning comedian & magician, Chipper Lowell, has been described as an “artistic cyclone of talent and comedy” by the press. The red head’s best-known “skills” can usually be found onstage, doling out witty remarks, presenting bizarre feats of original magic, ad-libbing with audience members who can’t stop laughing, attempting pointless juggling stunts, pulling a seemingly endless barrage of unusual thing-a-ma-bobs and gadgets out of his prop trunks. Shows are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for adults are $25, kids 12 & under are $15 and can be purchased online here or by calling (814) 461-0911.

PACA presents “Brownstone” by Catherine Butterfield

Two pre-WWII socialites looking for love, a pair of aspiring actresses from the late 70s looking for fame, and a 1990s power couple striving for success, all live in the same apartment. Just not at the same time. Each of them deals with their own inner demons and experience loss within their individual eras, but in the end, there’s one thing that brings them all together… the Brownstone. Shows are scheduled for Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11. Doors open for the show at 7 p.m. with the curtain set to rise at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available on PACA’s website.

Downtown Art Brunch

Glass Growers Gallery, City Gallery, D’ Hopkins Denniston Gallery Fine Art and The 10|20 Collective are collaborating to bring downtown art brunches. Visit all four locations between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for light brunch refreshments and peruse our varied and beautiful art exhibits. Learn more about this event online.

PA Annual Maple Taste and Tour Weekend

Explore 20 different sugarhouses and their unique way of producing maple syrup. There will be learning experiences about how maple syrup is produced and opportunities to support local families and businesses. The event will be going on Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To view the list of participating sugar houses across Erie, Mercer, Chautauqua and Venango counties, check out the PA Maple website.

Station Dinner Theatre presents The Wake

An all-new interactive Irish comedy! An evening (or afternoon) of sheer fun replete with jokes, jigs, games, stories and songs including such old favorites as “Molly Malone,” “Whiskey in the Jar,” and “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” guarantee a festive, audience pleasing frolic. Shows are scheduled for Saturday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. More information can be found on their website or by calling (814) 864-2022.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Bundle up as the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will still go on despite the chance of snow and low temperatures. The parade steps off at 2 p.m. at 11th and State streets and proceeds north on State to 4th and ends at St. Patrick’s Church on Saturday, March 11.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

Arundel Cellars’ free concert series features The High Life this Sunday. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at the concert. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information on the concert can be found on the Arundel Cellars website or by calling (814) 725-1079.

Second Sunday at the Art Museum

Second Sundays are a perfect way to spend time creating in the Museum with your family and loved ones! Admission is pay-what-you-wish, and donations are appreciated. Each month features different art-making activities for families and loved ones, every Second Sunday of the month. The event takes place 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. More information can be found the Art Museum’s website or by calling (814) 459-5477.