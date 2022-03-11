Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Made by the Lake Woodworking by Regional Artists

The Erie Art Museum is proud to display the Made by the Lake Woodworking by Regional Artists exhibit. This exhibition of fine wood art, the first to ever show at the Erie Art Museum, presents an in-depth exploration into the craftsmanship of woodworking artists from, or currently based in the Erie area. For decades, the growing community of wood working artists has continued to flourish in the region.

Their technical execution exemplifies the versatility of a local, natural resource that is deeply intertwined with society. Their influences range from travel and nature to mentors from local universities and internationally recognized artists abroad. From utilitarian forms used in daily living to narrative objects that tell a story, these works show the strength and intricacy that can be achieved with wood as its central medium. The exhibit is open during regular museum hours and can be found at the Erie Art Museum. For more information on this exhibit please visit the museum’s website or call 814-459-4077.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

Sunday, March 13 — Arundel Cellars will be featuring Acoustic Ear Candy while serving pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food. This event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website, Facebook page, or call 814-725-1079.

Erie Playhouse Presents “My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra”

Since the premier at the Tennessee Repertory Theatre in 2000, “My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra” has been one of the most popular musical revenues in musical theatre history. This show has over 500 productions and multiple national tours while playing to sold out houses in all 50 states. Audiences and critics have enjoyed the powerful music, superb arrangements, classy style and easy going comedy.

This show contains 55 incredible songs from the Great American Songbook, My Way, which celebrates the mystique of Frank Sinatra and the unforgettable music that made Sinatra famous. In order to attend this event, attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test that was taken within 72 hours of the event for all attendees ages 12 and older. Masks will be required for attendees ages two and up. This show will take place on March 11-13. at 7:30 p.m. For more information on this show including additional dates and times, COVID-19 policy, or to purchase tickets, please check out the Erie Playhouse website or call 814-454-2852.

Erie Otters Hockey

The Erie Otters will be home at the Erie Insurance Arena this weekend to take on the Windsor Spitfire on March 11 and 12. Both games will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday is St. Patrick’s Day and includes a post game jersey auction. For more information or to purchase tickets check out the Otters website or call 814-455-7779.

Dramashop Presents a Staged Reading “Horse Girls”

A 50 minute descent into madness. Horse Girls is a play about pre-teens: their obsessions, their insecurities, their desperate need to find a place in the world. 12-year-old Ashleigh rules the Lady Jean Ladies, South Florida’s most exclusive horse club. News that her family’s stables are being sold and their horses killed for meat throws the Ladies into crisis in this dark comedy of middle school deception and lies. You can catch this show at Dramashop on March 11 and 12 at 8 p.m. Check out their website to learn more or to purchase tickets. Tickets can also be purchased by calling (814) 315-3348.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents Rick Smith Jr.

For the past 20 years, Rick has been amazing audiences with trademark card throwing, close up magic, sleight of hand, and stage shows with unbelievable feats of mentalism. Grand Illusions include appearances, disappearances, levitations, cutting his assistants in half and Harry Houdini’s famous metamorphosis. Rick has had guest appearances on national television including “ABC’s Shark Tank”, “America’s Got Talent”, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, “Last Call with Carson Daly”, “Steve Harvey’s Big Time”, “The Wayne Brady Show”, “Ripley’s Believe it or Not!”, “Master of Champions”, “Time Warp”, “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno and many more. You can catch Smith at Kellar’s on March 11. and March 12. at 7 p.m. To learn more about this show or to purchase tickets, call 814-461-0911 or visit their website.

Spring Fest Weekend at Peek’n Peak

Spring Fest returns to Peek’n Peak. This will be a radical weekend filled with fun 80s themed events. Wear your best 80s attire and get ready for a weekend back in time. Peek’n Peak is offering a weekend overnight package for those who are interested in staying the whole weekend. The party kicks off on Friday, March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Retreat.

After the party, there will be more fun with an after party at Bistro 210 that will go on from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. This party will feature an 80s dance party, hair contest, food and drink specials and more. A variety of competitions will take place on Saturday, March 12, including a cardboard box derby at the tubing hill at 11 a.m., a pond skimming competition at 2 p.m., deck parties in the evening, tubing at 4 p.m. and live music at the Sport’s Bar and Bistro 210. This weekend will wrap up on Sunday with the second annual Hair of the Dog Party at the Sports Bar. Sunday will also include another deck party, a costume contest, games, giveaways and more. For more information on this weekend, please visit Peek’n Peak’s website or call 716-355-4141.

VNEA PA State 8-Ball Championship

Warner Coin has been hosting Pennsylvania VNEA Valley 8 State Pool Tournaments since 1982. They are the fourth largest 8-ball pool tournament in the country. This tournament will feature nearly 2,000 shooters from across Pennsylvania with over 200 tables set up all right at the Bayfront Convention Center. Shooters will compete for prizes and top ranking within their divisions. A schedule for this tournament can be found on their website as the tournament will be taking place all weekend long. Spectator admission is only $5 a person per day, or $10 for a three day pass. All tickets will be available at the door. Visit their website for more information or call 814-454-1000.

NWPA Maple Taste & Tour Weekend

The Northwest Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers Association will host their Taste and Tour Weekend at participating sugarhouses. The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Explore the heart of the Pennsylvania Maple Producer. Each of these sugaring operations are unique in their own way. You can find a complete list of participating locations on their website. This event will take place on March 11 and March 12.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns for 2022. The kKnights and Ladies of St. Patrick and the Erie Downtown Partnership will be hosting the parade this year on March 12 at 2 p.m.

The parade will begin at 11th and State Streets and will conclude at St. Patrick’s Church on East 4th Street. To learn more about this parade please visit the Erie Downtown Partnership’s website or their Facebook page.

Brit Floyd World Tour

The world’s greatest Pink Floyd show. Brit Floyd returns to the stage to perform its brand new production. Brit Floyd has performed over 1,000 shows since launching in 2011 while circling the world with sold out shows. This show has become a phenomenon and is widely regarded as the world’s greatest rock tribute show. Brit Floyd recreates the scale and pomp of the final Pink Floyd tour, complete with a stunning multimillion dollar light show, iconic circle screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics. This performance will include songs from albums including The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, and more. The show will also feature a show stopping 23 minute note-for-note performance of the iconic song Echoes. Masks are not required, but strongly recommended. Vaccinations are not required. Tickets can be purchased on Erie Events website, at the Erie Insurance Arena box office or by calling (814) 452-4857.

Drift Into Spring with PAOHNY

Join Lake Erie Speedway on March 12 to celebrate the start of drift season. It was a weird winter, but Lake Erie Speedway is ready to kick winter to the rocks so they can burn some rubber and soak up all that smoke therapy. This is a way to get out there and enjoy some laps while shaking off the rust before the season begins. This is the first event of the year for the Speedway. Drift registration is only $75 if you have a participating car, pass tech and sign a waiver upon entry. Spectator admission is only $10 and children ages 12 and under are free. For more information on this event please visit their website or call 814-725-3303.

Morning Nature Walk and Talk

Enjoy a morning guided nature walk at Presque Isle on March 12 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This walk will cover approximately two miles. Talking points for this walk include wildlife, winter weather, and erosion and how it affects the peninsula. You can register for the walk on their website. Each participant must register individually. For more information, please contact the Presque Isle State Park office, located on the second floor of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, at 814-833-7424, or visit their website.