Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Kellar’s presents Greg Hahn – Comedian

Greg Hahn has parlayed his absurdly energetic, all-out style of physical humor, one-liners and crowd work into a performance of immediate pandemonium and continuous laughs. His unique stylings have led to numerous television, corporate and theater appearances throughout the US and Canada, and now to the City of Erie. Tickets for this weekend can be found online or by calling 814-461-0911.

Hoops & Hops with the SeaWolves

Head on down to UPMC Park to join the SeaWolves for some traditional Irish fare, drink specials and to watch the men’s college basketball tournament first-round games on the Stadium Club televisions. Ping pong, foosball and cornhole boards will all be available. Learn more about this event online or call 814-456-1300.

Winter Drift Bash

Drift PAOHNY and Lake Erie Speedway Driven By Pro Waste present the end of winter with the Winter Drift Bash. Head to the speedway on March 18 to celebrate the end of seasonal depression and the start of drift season. Tickets are available on the speedway’s website.

Drop in and Discover with a Snake

Saint Patrick may have driven all the snakes out of Ireland, but you can come meet some at Asbury Woods this weekend. Learn about snakes found in the area and meet one of the snakes who lives in our nature center. More information on this event can be found here or call 814-835-5356.

Station Dinner Theatre presents The Wake

An all-new interactive Irish comedy! An evening (or afternoon) of sheer fun replete with jokes, jigs, games, stories and songs including such old favorites as “Molly Malone,” “Whiskey in the Jar,” and “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” guarantee a festive, audience pleasing frolic. Shows are scheduled for Saturday, March 18, at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 19, at 2:30 p.m. More information can be found on their website or by calling (814) 864-2022.

PACA presents “Brownstone” by Catherine Butterfield

Two pre-WWII socialites looking for love, a pair of aspiring actresses from the late 70s looking for fame, and a 1990s power couple striving for success, all live in the same apartment. Just not at the same time. Each of them deals with their own inner demons and experience loss within their individual eras, but in the end, there’s one thing that brings them all together… the Brownstone. Shows are scheduled for Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. Doors open for the show at 7 p.m. with the curtain set to rise at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available on PACA’s website.

Erie Otters Hockey

Cheer on the Erie Otters as they face off against the Guelph Storm for Hometown Heroes night! This year’s edition will feature the return of the long-beloved Boots & Badges Game, where Erie Police and Erie Fire will battle for first responder supremacy. While the Otters honor the heroes of Erie County and beyond, superheroes will also be in-and-around the arena to delight kids of all ages. Learn more on the Otters’ website or call (814) 455-7779.

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concert Series

Arundel Cellars’ free concert series features Ion Sky this Sunday. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at the concert. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information on the concert can be found on the Arundel Cellars website or by calling (814) 725-1079.