Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns for 2022. The Knights and Ladies of St. Patrick and the Erie Downtown Partnership will be hosting the parade this year on March 19 at 2 p.m.

The parade will begin at 11th and State Streets and will conclude at St. Patrick’s Church on East 4th Street. To learn more about this parade please visit the Erie Downtown Partnership’s website or their Facebook page.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

Sunday, March 20 — Arundel Cellars will be featuring Kate and Jack while serving pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food. This event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website, Facebook page, or call 814-725-1079.

Kellar’s Magic & Comedy Club presents Doc Dixon

For more than 25 years Doc Dixon has performed for clubs, resorts and corporate events across the country. He has fooled Penn & Teller on the hit TV show Penn & Teller: Fool Us. He has performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden and has twice entertained at The White House. Magic’s #1 trade journal said, “Doc is one of the truly great working magicians and a hilarious performer. He is inspiring on every level.” You can catch Doc at Kellar’s on March 18 & 19 at 7 p.m. For more information on these shows or to purchase tickets please call 814-461-0911 or visit their website.

PACA Presents “Between Riverside & Crazy”

A Pulitzer Prize winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. Walter “Pops” Washington has had enough. His landlord won’t leave him alone, his wife recently passed away, and the liquor store can’t keep up with his thirst. Pops’ last living relative, his son Junior, has recently moved back to Pops’ house with his girlfriend, Lulu, and his newly-sober buddy, Oswaldo. With his heels dug into the floor of his rent-controlled Riverside Drive apartment, Pops holds onto old wounds — physical and emotional — picking continually at scabs he refuses to allow to heal. Pressure reaches a boiling point when an ultimatum comes from an unlikely source, pinning Pops squarely “between Riverside and crazy.” Between Riverside and Crazy, Tony Award-nominee. You can catch this show at PACA beginning on March 18. at 7:30 p.m. This show will run until April 2. To learn more about the show or to purchase tickets, click here.

Presque Isle After Dark

Join educators for an evening walk at Presque Isle State Park on March 18. from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. During this event participants will explore parts of the interior and discuss the history of Presque Isle along with its natural history. Participants are asked to dress for the weather. For more information on this event please call 814-833-7424 or check out their website.

Erie Phil Presents “Rachmaninoff”

Los Angeles-based composer Elinor Remick Warren was fascinated with American landscapes, particularly her own Pacific coastline. Along the Western Shore is a three-movement tone poem in tribute to the sea, cinematic in its execution and rich in color. If there were ever a moment from a Wagner opera that encapsulated the depth of human psychological drama, the Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde is it. Combining the very beginning and the very end of Wagner’s five-hour opera, this famous combination wraps you into the fate of these star-crossed lovers. We finish with one of the most technically demanding concertos performed by one of the world’s most celebrated pianists, Rachmaninoff’s Third played by Olga Kern (UPDATE: George Li will stand in for Kern due to illness). More than a mere finger-buster, Rachmaninoff’s concerto teems with brilliant virtuosity, fascinating melody and Russian soul. You can catch this concert at the Warner Theatre on March 19. at 8 p.m. To learn more about this show or to purchase tickets, please call 814-455-1375 or visit their website.

Bye Bye Bash

Say goodbye to the Outdoor Classroom at the Museum and hello to the new Children’s Museum! Join Pete the Cat as he helps wish the Outdoor Classroom farewell with books, activities and giveaways. Read one of Pete’s crazy adventures, then grab a hard hat and begin to create your own museum, help us fill a time capsule, make a pinwheel, and take a chance on a gift basket! Pete the Cat will read “Construction Destruction” at 10 am, 11 am, 12 pm, 1 pm , 2 pm, 3 pm, and 4 pm. All activities while supplies last will be on a first come first serve basis. This event is free to all museum members, and regular admission will be charged to non members. No free passes or coupons will be accepted for this event. To learn more about this event please call 814-453-3743 or visit their website.