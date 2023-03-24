Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Erie Philharmonic Symphonic Concert – Midori

In this March concert, welcome the incomparable Midori making her Erie Philharmonic debut performing Schumann’s Violin Concerto! Tickets are available on the Erie Philharmonic website.

Walleye-Palooza II

The second annual Walleye-Palooza event will occur on March 25, 2023! Stop by the FishUSA Pro Shop from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to hear walleye tournament champion, charter captain and FishUSA Pro Staffer Pete Alex (and his mystery guest) spill some secrets on locating and catching Lake Erie walleyes and more! Details for this event can be found online.

Perry Hi-Way Hose Company Craft Fair

The Perry Hi-Way Hose Company Craft Fair will have 40+ vendors during the two-day show selling goods ranging from handmade crafts to Easter candy. The kitchen will be open and serving hotdogs, chips, and soda. All proceeds will be put towards necessary equipment and to help with operating costs of Perry Hi-Way Hose Company. Click here to find out more.

Erie Home & Garden Expo

Over 150 vendors with a broad range for all home improvement needs, an actual home constructed inside the convention center for attendees to tour, as well as seminars. Learn more about this event on their website.

Dramashop presents “The Pleasure Trials”

A staged reading about desire, success, guilt, vitality and joy. When Rachel and Callie start clinical trials on their new female libido enhancement drug, willing participants come out of the woodwork looking for an internal revolution. Quickly after the first dose, the effectiveness of the medicine is undeniable, but the overwhelming pressure for its success may corrupt the experiment and everyone involved. Tickets are available Dramashop’s website.

Kellar’s Magic & Comedy Club presents Nick Paul: Comedy Magician & Author

Nick Paul is a Los Angeles-based magician and comedian known for his unique combination of physical comedy, magic, and quick wit. Paul is a regular featured performer at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood and tours colleges, fortune 500 companies, cruise ships, and theaters, and now he’s making a stop in Erie. Tickets can be purchased online.

Painting at the Woods

What better way to celebrate The Year of Water at Asbury Woods than to capture the magic of Walnut Creek during this fun evening of painting? You can find more information on this event online or call 814-835-5356.

USFSA Intercollegiate Figure Skating National Qualifier

Mercyhurst University will host a USFSA Intercollegiate Figure Skating National Qualifier event March 24-26 at the Mercyhurst Ice Center! The southeast region’s top collegiate figure skaters will gather in Erie for the last national championship qualifying event of the season, and to bring home a trophy for their school. Learn more about this event here.

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concert Series

Arundel Cellars’ free concert series features The Chillbilly’s this Sunday. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at the concert. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information on the concert can be found on the Arundel Cellars website or by calling (814) 725-1079.