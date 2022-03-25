Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

Sunday, March 20 — Arundel Cellars will be featuring Rankin & Schell while serving pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food. This event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website, Facebook page, or call 814-725-1079.

PACA Presents “Between Riverside & Crazy”

A Pulitzer Prize winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. Walter “Pops” Washington has had enough. His landlord won’t leave him alone, his wife recently passed away, and the liquor store can’t keep up with his thirst. Pops’ last living relative, his son Junior, has recently moved back to Pops’ house with his girlfriend, Lulu, and his newly-sober buddy, Oswaldo. With his heels dug into the floor of his rent-controlled Riverside Drive apartment, Pops holds onto old wounds — physical and emotional — picking continually at scabs he refuses to allow to heal. Pressure reaches a boiling point when an ultimatum comes from an unlikely source, pinning Pops squarely “between Riverside and crazy.” Between Riverside and Crazy, Tony Award-nominee. You can catch this show at PACA beginning on March 18 at 7:30 p.m. This show will run until April 2. To learn more about the show or to purchase tickets, click here.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Presents Ron Josol

Ron Josol represents the new generation of comedy. With his modish comedy style and commanding stage presence, he is one of the hottest acts today. He performs regularly in Canada, U.S., Pacific Islands, Persian Gulf, Asia, central America, the Caribbean and the middle east. In his 2nd year as a comedian, Ron won the Craven A’s Funniest Homegrown Competition for the Just For Laughs comedy festival in 2000. Since then, he has been performing in festivals such as the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Just For Laughs festival, International Comedy Fest 2k8, The Orange County Comedy Festival and the LOL Comedy Festival in Hollywood, California. Indubitably, the most recognizable Asian comedian in Canada, Ron was profiled on the Comedy Network, ABS-CBN Asia, Showtime Dubai, CBC, Discovery channel, Echo, omni1&2, MTV Canada, and recently the Biography Channel Canada. You can catch Ron at Kellar’s on March 25 & 26 at 7 p.m. For more information on these shows or to purchase tickets please call 814-461-0911 or visit their website.

All An Act presents “The Haunting of Hill House”

Dr. John Montague rents Hill House, a brooding mid-Victorian mansion known as a place of evil and contained ill will, hoping to cause a sensation in the field of parapsychology. Montague, who is conducting research in supernatural phenomena, invites psychically receptive visitors to help probe the secrets of the old house and to draw forth the mysterious powers that it is alleged to possess. This show will take place at All An Act Theatre on March 25 & 26 at 10 p.m. and on March 27 at 5:30 p.m. To learn more about this show or to purchase tickets, click here or call 814-450-8553.

Dramashop Shorts Festival

A logical progression from last season’s Blue Bowl Monologues, Dramashop will launch their Dramashop Shorts Festival featuring short plays and or monologues written, directed and performed by local artists. This original event will be performed for a live audience in the theatre and streamed live. It will also be available for on-demand viewing after the live performances. These shows will take place March 25 & 26 at 8 p.m. To learn more about this event, please visit their website.

Erie Playhouse Presents “Sweat”

Sweat, by Lynn Nottage, a Pulitzer Prize-winning collision of race, class, and friendship at a pivotal moment in America. Filled with tremendous heart, Sweat tells the story of friends and coworkers who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working on the same factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat. From the politically charged opening scene to its electrifying conclusion, Sweat boldly confronts issues of race, immigration, and the ever-slipping grip on middle-class life, all with humor and heart. PROOF OF COVID VACCINATION REQUIRED, or a negative COVID test, taken within 72 hours of event for all patrons ages 12 and up. Masks required for ages 2 and up. This show will take place on March 25 & 26 at 7:30 p.m. To learn more about this event or to purchase tickets, please call 814-454-2852 or visit their website.

Alice Cooper and Buck Cherry in Concert

Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for. With a schedule that has included six months year in and year out on the road, Alice Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does.

Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where CNN can present real life shocking images.

As he finally heads back out on the concert trail in 2021, Alice insists he’s still motivated to continue touring and recording albums, as well as making time for other projects, including most recently, Alice’s widely praised 2018 performance as King Herod in NBC-TV’s live production of “Jesus Chris Superstar” on Easter Sunday. Released in February, 2021, his latest album “Detroit Stories,” (produced again by Bob Ezrin) is inspired by the garage rock music of Detroit in the late ’60s, including several classic covers of Detroit hits from that era, recorded in Detroit with all Detroit musicians. It entered Billboard’s album sales chart at #1 the week of release, and also charted high upon release on the album charts in the UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden and other countries. With his influence on rock & roll and popular culture long since acknowledged, there is little that Alice Cooper hasn’t achieved in his remarkable career, including platinum albums, sold-out tours and any number of honors and career achievement awards.

This show will take place at the Warner Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on March 25. To purchase tickets or learn more about this show, head over to Erie Event’s website.

Erie Home and Garden Expo

Join Erie Promotions for the Erie Home & Garden Expo. This event will take place on March 25-27 to celebrate the arrival of the Spring Home Improvement Season at the Bayfront Convention Center with the Annual Erie Home & Garden Expo. To learn more about this expo please visit their website or call 814-790-5079.

Erie Otters Hockey

The Erie Otters will be home at the Erie Insurance Arena this weekend to take on the Guelph Storm on March 26 and the Niagara Ice Dogs on March 27. Both games will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday is First Responders Night, and Sunday is Sensory Friendly Family Fun Day. For more information or to purchase tickets check out the Otters website or call 814-455-7779.

Love Light and Healing Psychic Fair

Come enjoy a day of Love, Light & Healing at the Psychic Fair! We’ll have a wonderful variety of readers including Tarot & Angel Card Readers, Mediums, Astrologers, and more! Event hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Convenient location for everyone! The Ambassador Banquet & Conference Center is located off Exit 24 from I-90 between Cleveland, OH and Buffalo, NY in the wonderful city of Erie, PA. Learn and explore your spiritual side thanks to select readers and vendors who will be providing free lectures and demos throughout the day, as well as a few providing instruction and Gallery Readings for a small fee! Vendors will include energy healers, holistic and reiki practitioners & more. You’ll be excited to see all the metaphysical, organic and hand crafted artisan items such as crystals & stones, soaps, jewelry, decor, and all things unique waiting for you!

Admission is $5 at the door, children under 12 are free. We are looking forward to another beautiful, love filled event with everyone in the Crystal Ballroom! Please be advised that readings are for entertainment purposes and are not to be a substitution for legal, financial, or medical counsel. Face masks are recommended but not required. Please be courteous of others. To learn more about this event please visit their website.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Very Basics of Beekeeping

Do you want to know more about this unique hobby but you aren’t sure where to start? Join us for this short and casual look at the life of an amateur beekeeper. We’ll take a peek just below the surface at the costs, joys, frustrations, benefits and practical needs of keeping backyard bees. This program will include a tour of the Asbury Woods outdoor bee yard; appropriate outdoor dress is encouraged. This event will take place on March 26 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To register for this event or learn more about it, check out their website or call 814-835-5356.