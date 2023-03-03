Looking for something to do around Erie this weekend? We’ve got you covered! Whether you’re a tourist or a resident, there’s always something for everyone going on around town every weekend.

Seiche Spring Preview

Join Seich Dance Collective, located in the Griswold Plaza lower level, for an exclusive preview performance featuring a collaboration with HDS: Center for Hearing & Deaf Services, Inc. Enjoy a reception with complimentary refreshments at 6:00 p.m., followed by a performance at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3. Tickets are required for the event and are available on the Seiche Dance website.

Kellar’s presents John DiCrostra, Comedian and Voice-Over artist

Comedian, Voice Over, & On Camera Actor, John DiCrosta has been entertaining crowds professionally since the age of 12, and now, he’s coming to Erie. His talents and services include animated series, commercials, video games, motion pictures, TV studio audiences, comedy clubs & cruise ship audiences. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on March 3 and 4. Tickets are available on Kellar’s website.

PACA presents “Brownstone” by Catherine Butterfield

Head on down to PACA on March 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. to watch “Brownstone” by Catherine Butterfield. Two pre-WWII socialites looking for love, a pair of aspiring actresses from the late 70s looking for fame, and a 1990s power couple striving for success, all live in the same apartment. Just not at the same time. Each of them deal with their own inner demons and experience loss within their individual eras, but in the end, there’s one thing that brings them all together — the Brownstone. Tickets for the show are available on the PACA website.

Asbury Woods Maple Festival

Learn more about this fascinating use of one of nature’s sweetest renewable resources with an interactive and informative tour and demonstrations. The highlight is a stop in Asbury Woods working sugar shack where you can enjoy samples from local vendors showcasing all kinds of maple products, and browse our gift shop full of hand-crafted pieces by local artists. The festival takes place on March 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information can be found on their website or by calling (814) 835-5356.

Erie Otters Hockey

Come cheer on the Erie Otters at Erie Insurance Arena as they take on the Peterborough Petes on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. on Throwback Night! For one night only, the Erie Blades will be back with a Specialty Jersey to be worn during the game matching the black-and-orange adorned Blades of old. Learn more on the Otters’ website or call (814) 455-7779.

Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen

Featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, Killer Queen’s first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen who had played their first shows there decades earlier. Come see the show that has been delighting audiences all across the globe at the Warner Theater on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. Get your ticket on the Erie Events website.

Erie Zoo Grand Re-Opening Celebration

Make your way to the Erie Zoo to say hello to the furred, feathered and scaled friends that have missed you all winter long! UPMC Health Plan has provided FREE admission from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. More information on the event and the season is available on the Erie Zoo website or by calling them at (814) 868-4091.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

Arundel Cellars’ free concert series features Acoustic Ear Candy this Sunday. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at the concert. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information on the concert can be found on the Arundel Cellars website or by calling (814) 725-1079.