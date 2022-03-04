Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Made by the Lake Woodworking by Regional Artists

The Erie Art Museum is proud to display the Made by the Lake Woodworking by Regional Artists exhibit. This exhibition of fine wood art, the first to ever show at the Erie Art Museum, presents an in-depth exploration into the craftsmanship of woodworking artists from, or currently based in the Erie area. For decades, the growing community of wood working artists has continued to flourish in the region.

Their technical execution exemplifies the versatility of a local, natural resource that is deeply intertwined with society. Their influences range from travel and nature to mentors from local universities and internationally recognized artists abroad. From utilitarian forms used in daily living to narrative objects that tell a story, these works show the strength and intricacy that can be achieved with wood as its central medium. The exhibit is open during regular museum hours and can be found at the Erie Art Museum. For more information on this exhibit please visit the museum’s website or call 814-459-4077.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

Sunday, March 6 — Arundel Cellars will be featuring SASS Acoustics while serving pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food. This event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website, Facebook page, or call 814-725-1079.

Erie Playhouse Presents “My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra”

Since the premier at the Tennessee Repertory Theatre in 2000, “My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra” has been one of the most popular musical revenues in musical theatre history. This show has over 500 productions and multiple national tours while playing to sold out houses in all 50 states. Audiences and critics have enjoyed the powerful music, superb arrangements, classy style and easy going comedy.

This show contains 55 incredible songs from the Great American Songbook, My Way, which celebrates the mystique of Frank Sinatra and the unforgettable music that made Sinatra famous. In order to attend this event, attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test that was taken within 72 hours of the event for all attendees ages 12 and older. Masks will be required for attendees ages two and up. This show will take place on March 4-6 at 7:30 p.m. For more information on this show including additional dates and times, COVID-19 policy, or to purchase tickets, please check out the Erie Playhouse website or call 814-454-2852.

Kellar’s Modern Magic & Comedy Club Presents Rocky Laporte

Rocky LaPorte’s appeal comes from his everyman, streetwise style of comedy. Delivering laughs in his trademark Brooklyn accent, he has become one of the most sought after comedians in the country, and he just recently appeared on on the season 8 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing! Rocky received 5th place out of 10 contestants. A former Chicago truck driver and dock worker, Rocky has accumulated a slew of performances throughout his career, including being a featured comic on Showtime‘s The Godfathers of Comedy, a special starring five of America’s most hilarious Italian-American comics. On the big screen, he has been seen in two Tim Allen movies – Crazy on the Outside and The Shaggy Dog. Rocky traveled with Drew Carey to Iraq to entertain the troops and was seen on the Showtime special Patriot Act: A Jeffrey Ross Home Movie. Rocky has filmed his own Comedy Central Presents special and was voted the network’s second most popular comedian in a nationwide poll. He has performed on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and appeared on A&E‘s Evening At The Improv and VH1‘s Stand-Up Spotlight, along with sitcom appearances on Cheers and his own NBC pilot called the Rocky LaPorte Show. Rocky has opened for the likes of Garry Shandling, Drew Carey, Tim Allen, Louie Anderson, Hootie and the Blowfish and the Righteous Brothers, just to name a few. His clean, blue-collar style of comedy continues to increase in popularity as he travels the country. You can see Rocky at Kellar’s on March 4 and March 5 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets head to Kellar’s website or call 814-461-0911.

Erie RV & Sport Expo

This year, the Erie RV Show and Sport Show have been combined to give you two great shows together in one great event. Check out the RV dealers and exhibitors from the hunting, fishing and outdoor industry. There is something for everyone at this show.

This show will take place at the Bayfront Convention Center on March 4 from noon to 8 p.m., March 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and March 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can purchase your tickets on Erie Promotions website. Admission for children ages 10 and under are free.

Erie Otters Hockey

The Erie Otters will be home at the Erie Insurance Arena this weekend to take on the Flint Firebirds. Both games will take place at Erie Insurance Arena at 7 p.m. Friday night is Pride Night, and Saturday night is Hockey Fights Cancer Night. For more information or to purchase tickets check out the Otters website or call 814-455-7779.

Dramashop Presents a Staged Reading “Horse Girls”

A 50 minute descent into madness. Horse Girls is a play about pre-teens: their obsessions, their insecurities, their desperate need to find a place in the world. 12-year-old Ashleigh rules the Lady Jean Ladies, South Florida’s most exclusive horse club. News that her family’s stables are being sold and their horses killed for meat throws the Ladies into crisis in this dark comedy of middle school deception and lies. You can catch this show at Dramashop on March 4 and 5 at 8 p.m. Check out their website to learn more or to purchase tickets. Tickets can also be purchased by calling (814) 315-3348.

Erie Zoo Grand Re-opening

Your Erie Zoo is excited to welcome you back for another WILD season at your Erie Zoo! The zoo opened to the public March 1. The annual Grand Reopening Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission on the event day will be FREE to all visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., sponsored by UPMC Health Plan.

They will also have free hot coffee, Timbits from Tim Hortons and coupons from Chick-fil-A Erie while supplies last. Additionally, the Gift Shop and Children’s Zoo Concession Stand will be offering 20% off to everyone who attends during event hours. Don’t forget to sign up for your 2022-2023 Erie Zoo Membership in the Gift Shop while you’re here and get five free carousel rides good through May 1, 2023. The Wildlife Carousel will be open and ready to ride! Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the carousel kiosk. Pricing is $2 for Erie Zoo members and $3 for nonmembers. And don’t forget, if you renew or purchase a membership before April 30 you will receive five free carousel rides good to use this season. To learn more about this event, head to the Erie Zoo’s website or call 814-864-4091.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Western PA Hardwater Series

Western PA Hardwater Tournament Series will host their annual event on Presque Isle Bay on March 5. In their seventh season, the series has grown to be one of the largest competitive ice fishing tournament series in the U.S. The tournament is open for any interested team of anglers. You can learn more about this tournament by visiting their website or by calling 814-454-1000.