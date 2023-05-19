Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Edinboro Art and Music Festival

Taking place in downtown Edinboro all weekend, it is a three-day event that showcases grassroots art and music in the unique spirit of Appalachian culture and tradition. All events are free and open to the public, for more information check out their website here.

Happy Hour Hike at Asbury Woods

Unwind each month this summer as you enjoy a beautiful, guided hike through Asbury Woods followed by a refreshing beer or seltzer after the hike. The hike takes place May 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is $12 per person. More information can be found on the Asbury Woods website.

Wine and Tapas Weekend in Lake Erie Wine Country

Taking place all weekend long, each winery will prepare a small food or appetizer (tapas) to pair with a selected wine, plus three additional wine samples. Ticket holders will also receive a gift and a $5 voucher to be used at any of our member wineries. To learn more or purchase tickets, check out the Lake Erie Wine Country website here.

Young Artists Debut Orchestra presents “A postcard form Italy”

Featuring works by Verdi, Mascagni, Vivaldi and Respighi showcasing Strings of the Heart Orchestra. The event is free and open to the public and refreshments will be served. The event takes place Friday, May 19 at First Alliance Church from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Learn more online.

Brix Through the Years: A Cabernet Sauvignon Experience

Enjoy a professionally-led tasting of old & new vintages of our estate-grown Cabernet. Learn about vintages, their climatic influences and how wines in our region age in the bottle & change. What’s included: multiple tastings of wine, individual pairing plates, a 21 Brix tasting glass & a whole lot of knowledge! The event takes place Saturday, May 20 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the winery is located at 6654 West Main Road, Portland, NY.

Public Wine Tour with Rupp Limousine

Spend some time in the summer in Lake Erie Wine Country with Rupp Limousine! Pick and drop off take place at the Millcreek Mall parking lot Saturday, May 20. Pick-up takes place at 12 p.m. and drop-off is at 5 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person and are available here.

Party for the Planet

It’s time to party for the oceans, the wildlife, and the whole wild world! It’s Party for the Planet, where you can join the Erie Zoo and the Association of Zoos and Aquarium (AZA) in celebrating our earth and all who inhabit it! This event honors Earth Day, World Oceans Day, and Endangered Species Day. This year we will be partying with local environmental organizations: Asbury Woods, Presque Isle State Park, newBin, TREX, Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF), and the Purple Martin Conservation Association who will all have booths throughout the zoo! The Erie Zoo will also have booths where you can learn about endangered animals at the Erie Zoo, how composting works, and local recycling efforts! You can even buy your very own pepper and tomato plants for a small cash donation that were grown here at the Erie Zoo. The event is free with the price of admission and takes place Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information is available on the Erie Zoo website.

Lake Erie Ale Trail Beer Coaster

Love local beer? Enjoy unlimited beer samplings from your local Lake Erie Ale Trail brewers on May 20th from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at Waldameer Park & Water World’s Merry-Go-Round Pavilion. This year there will be a few limited edition collaborative brews by some of your favorite breweries themed for the event. $40 for beer fest, $70 for fest and ride-a-rama at Waldameer. Learn more about Lake Erie Ale Trail here.

American Cornhole League – Cornhole Mania

American Cornhole League (ACL) will host its Cornhole Mania Tournament at the Bayfront Convention Center May 19-21, 2023! The event is part of the ACL Pro Cornhole Series that leads directly to the 2023 ACL World Championships. The ACL Pro Cornhole Series features the best cornhole players in the world competing for national titles, millions of dollars in prize money, and valuable points towards their Pro ranking. Learn more about this event online or call 814-454-1000.

Party on the Porch!

Come on down to The Isle Surf and Skate Saturday, May 20, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for live music, food, beer and skate session. Friends from Voodoo Brewing will be selling beers, Taco Distro will be slinging tacos & the talented Ethan Foulk will be on the mic! Plus bring your board for a skate session in the parking lot! The Isle Surf and Skate is located at 3628 W. 12th Street.

Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts

Featuring the Blues Beaters Duo! Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. The concert takes place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., more information is available on the Arundel Cellars website.