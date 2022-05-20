Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

All An Act Presents “What the Bellhop Saw”

A nice fellow checks into an expensive suite in New York City’s finest hotel, precipitating a fantastic nightmare involving a Salman Rushdie-type author, a vengeful terrorist, a vile wife from hell, a conniving bellboy, an incompetent F.B.I. agent, a nubile celebrity-mad maid, a dimwitted secretary, and a little pig tailed girl. Gag lines are popping as events transpire at a whirlwind velocity. Topical humor blends with the traditional antics of farce: doors slamming, characters careening and confusion reigning supreme. Including the show stopping silent “Bellhop Ballet.” This show will take place on May 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and May 22 at 3 p.m. Learn more about this show by visiting their website or by calling 814-450-8553.

Lake Erie Wine Country Tapas & Wine Weekend Two

This is week one of two delicious filled weekends to taste and explore Lake Erie Wine Country. Each winery will prepare a small food or appetizer to pair with a selected wine. This event will be like a progressive cocktail party which naturally includes some savory pairings. Tickets will include a unique gift, and access to a digital recipe booklet. Participants will provide their own transportation, choose their own itinerary, and visit the wineries in any order they wish. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 877-326-6561.

Station Dinner Theatre presents “Ghosts of a Chance”

A supernatural comedy that features uncanny “psychic” humor, unearthly twists and turns, and otherworldly one liners, as well as a strong ensemble cast. Eager to sell a posh penthouse that has been on the market for 10 years, a real estate agent thinks he’s in luck when he meets a mob boss and his wife who are keen on purchasing the apartment. However, there’s just one little problem: the penthouse is haunted by unhappily married, bickering ghosts who aren’t even sure if they’re dead. To salvage the sale, the real estate agent hires a “psychic” to rid the apartment of its quarrelsome ghosts and help them escape their penthouse purgatory and find a new lease on…death. This show will take place on May 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 18, 21, and 22. To learn more or to purchase tickets, please visit their website or call 814-864-2022.

Kellars presents The Evasons

The mind reading duo has performed in over 35 countries across the globe and made numerous TV appearances on major networks like NBC, FOX, CBS, CW Network, Discovery Channel and Amazon Prime. They’ve performed at the World Famous Magic Castle in Hollywood and at the Great American Comedy Festival in the Johnny Carson Theater. The Psychic Entertainers Association gave them its most prestigious award for distinguished professionalism. They were also the first recipients of “The Mentalism Award” from the Milbourne Christopher Foundation and the only mentalists ever to receive the “SARMOTI Award” which legendary magicians Siegfried and Roy present to their favorite act in Las Vegas. This show will take place on May 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets please call 814-461-0911 or check out their website.

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

The Erie SeaWolves are home this weekend as they take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. This weekend will include two bobblehead giveaways as May 20 is Matt Manning bobblehead giveaway night and May 21 is Spencer Torkelson Tork Tank bobblehead giveaway. Sunday, May 22 is Family Fun Day. You can purchase tickets to these games by calling 814-456-1300 or by visiting the Seawolve’s website.

Downtown Edinboro Art & Music Festival

The Edinboro Art and Music Festival, founded in 2004, is a showcase of grassroots art and music in the unique spirit of Appalachian culture and tradition. For four days, festival attendees of all ages, artists, educators, dancers, instructors, and the surrounding community come together to embrace the deep culture and feel the heart and soul of the community. The EAMF serves to energize and weave the regional character of Erie County, through art, music, dancing, and health and well-being events.

Throughout the three-day festival, they feature a variety of live music performances, instrumental workshops (banjo, ukulele, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, etc.), health and well-being workshops (yoga, Pilates, drum circle), art openings (local and children’s art), local artisan and food vendors, as well as a children’s tent, which feature’s interactive art workshops, sing-a-longs, DIY stations, drum-making and more. All of the events are free and open to the public! The event takes place all weekend throughout Downtown Edinboro. For more information on this event please visit their website.

PACA presents Ben Franklin, An Ingenious Life

The play envisions Ben Franklin, late in his remarkable life, talking with visitors in his Philadelphia home. Franklin’s life as printer, businessman, philosopher, scientist, inventor, statesman and diplomat is unmatched and the audience is invited to hear Franklin’s own words from his posthumously-published autobiography and numerous letters and essays. Written by and starring Erie-native Ray Flynt, award-winning author of the Unforgiving Shadows and Cold Oath mystery series. Attendees must have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result within 48 hours. The show will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in-person. This show will take place all weekend long starting at 8 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information or to purchase tickets visit PACA’s website.

Stars of the Sixties

Stars of the Sixties are coming to Erie for one night only! Jay & the Americans take the stage singing all their hits… “This Magic Moment”, “Cara Mia”, “Come a Little Bit Closer”, “Some Enchanted Evening”, “Walkin’ in the Rain”, “Only in America”, “She Cried”, “Let’s Lock the Door (And Throw Away the Key)” and more. With a staggering 18 charted hits and five Top 10 records, few bands ever reached the heights of Jay and the Americans. They’ll be joined by four more of the era’s biggest hit-makers. Gary Lewis & the Playboys started their career in 1965 at the top of the charts with “This Diamond Ring” and then, in total, his first seven releases hit Billboard’s Top 10 – among them “Count Me In”, “Save Your Heart For Me”, “Everybody Loves A Clown”, “She’s Just My Style” and “Sure Gonna Miss Her.” Gary still sounds just like his records and tells the stories only he can tell – growing up in Hollywood the son of one of the most famous stars on the planet, becoming one of the biggest rock stars of the sixties and touring the world with hits everyone knows and loves. Plus… Dennis Tufano, singing all the songs he made famous as the lead singer of the Buckinghams (“Kind of Drag”, “Don’t You Care”, “Susan”, “Hey Baby! They’re Playing Our Song”, “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy”, “Back in Love Again”), The Cyrkle, reunited after 50 years (“Red Rubber Ball”, “Turn Down Day”) and Chris Ruggiero will make a special guest appearance following his rise to fame on PBS-TV, singing 60s favorites you know and love. Don’t miss this sixties reunion! This show will take place on May 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Erie Insurance Arena box office or by calling (814) 452-4857 or online.

Party for the Planet

Come join your Erie Zoo and the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) for a “wild” party celebrating earth & animals and to learn how you can help make a difference in the world around you. “Party for the Planet” is an Association of Zoos & Aquarium (AZA) event created to celebrate Earth Day, Endangered Species Day, and World Oceans Day. Zoos across the country will join together to celebrate and learn together! At the Erie Zoo you will meet some local recycling options, see how composting works, identify the endangered species at your zoo, and learn how you can help keep our local water sources healthy! This event is included for free with the price of admission or with an Erie Zoo membership. Event will go on rain or shine. The event will take place on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more about this event by visiting their website or call 814-864-4091.

Eerie Bazaar- Curated Market

An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, “bestus” (a word Gerald and Piggie made up that means “very best”) friends, but Gerald worries that something could go wrong that would end their friendship. Piggie is not worried at all. She’s even happier and more excited than usual. That’s because she and Gerald are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. And so begins a day when anything is possible. Based on the beloved, award-winning book series by Mo Willems. This project is made possible by a grant from The Erie Community Foundation. Facemasks are required for this show. You can learn more about this event by calling 814-454-2852 or by visiting their website.