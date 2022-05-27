Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

All An Act Presents “What the Bellhop Saw”

A nice fellow checks into an expensive suite in New York City’s finest hotel, precipitating a fantastic nightmare involving a Salman Rushdie-type author, a vengeful terrorist, a vile wife from hell, a conniving bellboy, an incompetent F.B.I. agent, a nubile celebrity-mad maid, a dimwitted secretary, and a little pig tailed girl. Gag lines are popping as events transpire at a whirlwind velocity. Topical humor blends with the traditional antics of farce: doors slamming, characters careening and confusion reigning supreme. Including the show stopping silent “Bellhop Ballet.” This show will take place on May 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. and May 29 at 3 p.m. Learn more about this show by visiting their website or by calling 814-450-8553.

Kellars presents Dan Naturman

Dan’s charming combination of self-deprecation and outright grouchiness has had audiences howling from coast to coast and has earned him spots on The Tonight Show, Late Show with David Letterman and The Late, Late Show with Craig Ferguson as well as his own Comedy Central Presents special. Dan was the only comedian voted into the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent on season 9. You can catch Dan at Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club on May 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets please call 814-461-0911 or check out their website.

Festive Final Fridays

On Friday, May 27, The Grape Discovery Center is hosting a Mexican Fiesta Festive Final Friday Event. This is the first final Friday event of the season. This event will be held rain or shine. Festive foods will be available for purchaser along with specialty themed drinks. Beverages include wine, craft beer, or non-alcoholic beverages. Check out their food options including nachos, walking tacos, and even margaritas. This event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information check out their website or call 716-326-2003.

Vietnam Wall that Heals

The Wall that Heals is visiting Erie just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The wall will be held at the Zem Zem Shrine Club and is a 3/4 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC. The display opens on May 27 at 12 a.m. and is open 24 hours a day until 2 p.m. on May 30.

HistERIE Week

May 22-May 28 marks the start of histERIE Week with events planned each and every day. Local museums and libraries are planning events to host throughout the week that will help educate the Erie community about it’s history. Have you ever wondered what was hidden behind the Heritage Room vault doors? Now is your chance to find out. Join the library staff on May 27 for a tour of the Heritage Room followed by a tour of the vault to check out some of the library’s most valuable collection items. Tours will be offered every 15 minutes starting at 1 p.m. and will be offered every 15 minutes until 3:30 p.m.

The week continues with the film series “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” on May 28 at both 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Hirt Auditorium. Closed captioning will be provided for the film. This film event will be free and open to the public. On May 28, HistERIE week continues with a Murder Mayhem In Erie PA event where starting at 2 p.m. in the Blasco Library Justin Dombrowski will be discussing his new book “Murder & Mayhem in Erie Pennsylvania.” The book is set to release on June 13. This program will be available both in person and by Zoom. One other event taking place during HistERIE week on the 28th is How to Research Your Home’s History. This event will go from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Blasco Library Collaboratory 103. Ever wonder about you old home’s history? Well now is your chance to get some practice in how to research. Join Erin Philips of Old Erie on Foot as she provides one on one help with learning how to research your home’s history. All of these events will take place at the Blasco Library. You can find more information on their website.

Hill District Flea

A six hour extravaganza of art, music, local vendors, food and great company. A uniquely different neighborhood focused on revitalizing small businesses, community engagement, diversity, and inclusion in Erie’s Historical Federal Hill Area. This event will take place on May 29 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information check out their website.

Goodell Gardens- Along the Garden Path Tours

Visit Goodell Gardens to see what is blooming! The Gardens are constantly changing throughout the season! This event offers an informal guided garden tour every week for members and other visitors of varying ages. Bring your curiosity and questions with you to learn more about many facets of horticulture. Guests will walk Along the Garden Path at a relaxing pace. This event will take place on May 29 starting at 1 p.m. For more information please check out their website.