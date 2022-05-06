Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Mothers Day Brunches

Don’t forget Mom this year! Enjoy a traditional brunch locally at various times on Sunday, May 8.

Enjoy Mothers Day Brunch at Peek n Peak, Sheraton Erie Bayfront, Oasis Pub, Cloud 9, and Madeline’s.

Erie Zoo Rhino Day

How much does a rhino eat? What are their horns made out of? How many are left in the wild! Join us for this event celebrating rhino conservation! We will have fun activities (rhino ring toss anyone?), info tables (find out what rhinos eat and play with!), and behind the scenes tours to meet our very own southern white rhinos Bumper and Bill and raise money for the International Rhino Foundation!

The event will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Erie Zoo. More information is available online.

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

Root for the home team as the Erie SeaWolves take on the Altoona Curve. There’s a chance to enjoy baseball action every day this weekend. The game begins at 6:05 p.m. on Friday, May 6, where there will be a stainless steel tumbler giveaway. The next game begins at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, and it features a SeaWolves fleece blanket giveaway. Take Mom to enjoy the ballpark for a game that begins at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 — that game also is Family Fun Day.

All of the games are at UPMC Park. Tickets and more information are available at www.seawolves.com.

15th Annual Guess That Tune Gala

Join in on the fun along with hosts Drs. Caitlin and Chris Clark, live music from the Gem City Jazz Ensemble, and an unforgettable music trivia game with emcee Raychel Adiutori and pianist Michael Malthaner!

All of the fun happens from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Bayfront Convention Center.

For more information and tickets, go to the event’s website.

Erie Playhouse presents “Tick, Tick, Boom”

A musical look at the courage it takes to follow your dreams. Before Rent, there was tick, tick… BOOM! This autobiographical musical, by the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning Jonathan Larson, is the story of an aspiring composer questioning his life choices on the eve of his thirtieth birthday. At 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 8.

This show does include adult language. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 72 hours is required. Masks are strongly suggested for anyone ages two and up. To purchase tickets or learn more about these shows please call 814-454-2852 or visit their website.

Hotel California – A Salute to the Eagles

This Southern California group is the ONLY show to have “Official Authorization” to perform the Eagles catalog of music. A spirited blend of originality and the pursuit of excellence have taken Hotel California A Salute to the Eagles to a level normally reserved for gold and platinum recording artists.

The show begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the Warner Theater. Tickets are available online.

Dramashop presents Eurydice

In EURYDICE, Sarah Ruhl reimagines the classic myth of Orpheus through the eyes of its heroine. Dying too young on her wedding day, Eurydice must journey to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. With contemporary characters, ingenious plot twists, and breathtaking visual effects, the play is a fresh look at a timeless love story.

You can catch this show at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7, or at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, at the Renaissance Center. Check out their website for more information or to purchase tickets.

Station Dinner Theater presents “Ghost of a Chance”

This supernatural comedy features uncanny “psychic” humor, unearthly twists and turns, and otherworldly one-liners. A strong ensemble cast.

The dinner and show begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at Station Dinner Theater. More information and tickets are available online.

Kellar’s presents The Quickest Thinkers in Comedy

The Quickest Thinkers in Comedy are about to do an improv show at Kellar’s Magic and Comedy Club and audience members better rest up the night before, because they’re going to be part of the act. Performers Scott Baker and Vinnie Mark want to make one thing clear though: whatever bits or gags or goofs the locals get roped into, the crowd and the comedians will be laughing with them, not at them.

At 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7, at Kellar’s Magic and Comedy Club. Details are available at the Kellar’s website.

Multicultural Asian Day

Erie Asian Pacific American Association presents Multicultural Asia Day. There will be cultural displays from different Asian countries along with Henna and cultural performances.

The displays will be available on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at expERIEnce Children’s Museum. Go online for more information.