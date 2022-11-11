Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

Come to Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series to hear Rankin & Schell on Nov. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. You can learn more information here or by calling 814-725-1079.

Medieval Feast at the Peek

Be a guest as you journey back to the age of kings and queens, knights and damsels, jesters and jousters at Peek’n Peak’s Medieval Feast! Join in the fun as your wenches and knaves not only perform but also serve a plentiful feast! Eat, drink and be merry by getting tickets on their website or by calling 716-355-4141.

Second Sundays at the Art Museum

November is Indigenous Heritage Month and the Erie Art Museum is excited to celebrate the rich cultures, histories, and important contributions of this land’s first peoples. This Second Sunday on Nov. 13, the activity centers around practicing and learning about the art of basket weaving. Find out more from their website or call 814-459-5477.

Paint and Sip at Altered State Distillery

Come to Altered State Distillery on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for a Paint and Sip event with the theme, “Baby it’s Cold Outside”. A $30 cost includes all art supplies, step-by-step instructions and your first cocktail. Learn more about this event here or by calling 814-790-9822.

Erie Philharmonic presents Cameron Carpenter

Welcome internationally renowned organist and Titusville native Cameron Carpenter back home to northwest Pennsylvania to make his Erie Philharmonic debut in Francis Poulenc’s reverent and powerful Concerto for Organ, Timpani and Strings. Tickets for Saturday, Nov. 12, can be found here.

Kids Night Out at Asbury Woods

Want to get a jump start on holiday shopping or enjoy a night out? Let your kids hang out at Kids Night Out at Asbury Woods on Nov. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You can learn more about this event from their website.

Lake Erie Wine Country Wine Harvest Weekends

Enjoy wine & food sample pairings at the Lake Erie Wine Country Wine Harvest Weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 4 to 6. Tickets to paid events include an event wine glass, and a gift or additional $5 voucher. Choose your own itinerary, after ticket pick-up at your host winery, visit the wineries in any order you wish. You can find more information on their website.

Station Dinner Theater presents “A Canterbury Feast”

Celebrate at the 41st Annual “A Canterbury Feast”, the original medieval musical comedy at the Station Dinner Theater. All NEW mystical and magical evening at the longest-running dinner theatre in the U.S.A. where Knaves & Wenches take you back to 1492 and not only perform, but also serve your meal! Show dates run from Nov. 4 to 19. Tickets are available online or by calling 814-864-2022.

All An Act presents “The Play That Goes Wrong”

Welcome to the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. The show runs Nov. 4 to 27th and tickets are available online here or by calling 814-450-8553.