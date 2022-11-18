Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Animals are The Artists Sale

Purchase artwork created by most of your favorite zoo animals at the Erie Zoo! Stop by the Zoo stage to look through our gallery of artwork. They will have framed and matted artwork, canvas prints, bookmarks, magnets, keychains, pottery, travel mugs, necklaces, wine charms, and more. Learn more about this event on the zoo’s website.

Erie Craft Beer Week

Join the Lake Erie Ale Trail as they celebrate locally made beer and food during Erie Craft Beer Week, Nov. 14 – 19. They put together a whole slew of events for you, showcasing the best liquid we have to offer. Check out each of our locations during the week and support your local breweries. Find out more information here.

A Motown Christmas

A Motown Christmas is a powerful family-oriented show combining Motown’s greatest hits with everyone’s favorite holiday classics. This show features those famous Motown trademarks, dazzling choreography and unforgettable harmonies all performed in that memorable, soulful Motown style.​ Tickets for the event can be purchased online, at the box office or by calling 814-452-4857.

Western PA Makers Market

Leading into the 2022 Holiday Season, Erie Arts & Culture invites you to the second annual Western Pennsylvania Maker Market – a one-day pop-up marketplace that is an alternative to mainstream retail. To create value to the consumer, Erie Arts & Culture curates a diverse selection of vendors, highlighting the quality handmade objects created by artists and artisans from throughout western Pennsylvania. Learn more about this event here.

Erie Otters Hockey

*Erie Otters games this weekend have been postponed due to weather*

Cheer on the Erie Otters as they take on Sarnia on Friday night and Ottawa on Saturday! Friday is Children’s Awareness night and college I.D. Night. Saturday is Office Tribute Night where you can celebrate everyone’s favorite American Workplace sitcom with Kate Flannery. There will be an exclusive meet-and-greet ticket package and photo opportunities with Kate, a “World’s Best Hockey Fan” coffee mug giveaway for the first 1000 fans, and so much more. More details can be found on their website or call 814-455-7779.

Erie Playhouse presents “The Lightning Thief, a Percy Jackson Musical”

When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he’s s a demi-god, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. Catch performances of “The Lightning Thief, a Percy Jackson Musical” at the Erie Playhouse before their last show on Nov. 20. Tickets can be found online or by calling 814-454-2852.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Fireside Concerts

Come to Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series to hear Denny and Heather on Nov. 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. You can learn more information here or by calling 814-725-1079.

Medieval Feast at the Peek

Be a guest as you journey back to the age of kings and queens, knights and damsels, jesters and jousters at Peek’n Peak’s Medieval Feast! Join in the fun as your wenches and knaves not only perform but also serve a plentiful feast! Eat, drink and be merry by getting tickets on their website or by calling 716-355-4141.

Station Dinner Theater presents “A Canterbury Feast”

Celebrate at the 41st Annual “A Canterbury Feast”, the original medieval musical comedy at the Station Dinner Theater. All NEW mystical and magical evening at the longest-running dinner theatre in the U.S.A. where Knaves & Wenches take you back to 1492 and not only perform, but also serve your meal! Show dates run from Nov. 4 to 19. Tickets are available online or by calling 814-864-2022.

All An Act presents “The Play That Goes Wrong”

Welcome to the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. The show runs Nov. 4 to 27th and tickets are available online here or by calling 814-450-8553.