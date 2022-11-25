Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Small Business Saturday with Sisters of Saint Joseph

For the sixth year, the Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network is serving as a Neighborhood Champion for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. Enjoy shopping and dining at more than 25 small businesses in Federal Hill, Little Italy, and Parade Street neighborhoods! Shopping passports will be available at any of the participating businesses and serve as a grand prize entry for shoppers who visit 4 or more locations. You can learn more about Saturday’s event by heading to their website.

Shop Small Saturday, Downtown Erie Market

Enjoy Shop Small Saturday event on Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. with the Shops in Downtown Erie, The Boston Store, Perry Square, Cashier’s House, and 10|20 Collective. The event features music, food and vendors for a great shopping experience. More details on this event can be found here.

Festival of Trees 2022

Head down to the Festival of Trees to witness over 80 uniquely decorated trees in the Gallery of Trees, live reindeer, holiday displays, Santa’s Castle and more! You can learn more about this event by heading to their website.

Festival of Trees – After Dark

Head out to the Festival of Trees After Dark for an evening of live music and libations to support nursing education at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital! Ticket prices include adult train rides, Santa’s reindeer, tastings of local brews and spirits, snacks and more. Find out about tickets by heading to their website.

Christmas at Port Farms

Whether you’re searching for the perfect Christmas tree or a place to experience a horse-drawn sleigh or carriage ride, live music, food and more, Christmas at Port Farms is the event for you! From Nov. 25 to Dec. 23, the farm offers free admission during winter with a-la-carte activities including horse-drawn sleigh rides, cookie decorating and craft making. Additional information can be found on their website or by calling 814-796-4500.

Molly Brannigan’s Ugly Sweater Party

Molly Brannigan’s is back for the 3rd Annual Ugly Sweater Party! The uglier the sweater, the better! There will be live music from Erika &Jesse, holiday drinks, and awesome decorations! Learn more from their website or by calling 814-453-7800.

Refuge in Concert

Get ready for a rockin’ good time! Head to Presque Isle Downs & Casino on Nov. 25 in Churchill’s Bourbon & Brew starting at 9 p.m. to jam with Refuge! Additional information about this event can be found online.

Erie Otters Hockey

The holiday tradition continues after Black Friday as the Erie Otters welcome back the 13th Annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. Stock up on those teddy bears early, and be ready to litter the ice after the Otters score their first goal of the night. All teddy bears will be collected, cleaned, dried, and given to children in need in the Erie community during the holiday season. More details can be found on their website or call 814-455-7779.

Erie Playhouse presents “The Lightning Thief, a Percy Jackson Musical”

When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he’s s a demi-god, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. Catch performances of “The Lightning Thief, a Percy Jackson Musical” at the Erie Playhouse before their last show on Nov. 20. Tickets can be found online or by calling 814-454-2852.

All An Act presents “The Play That Goes Wrong”

Welcome to the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. The show runs Nov. 4 to 27th and tickets are available online here or by calling 814-450-8553.