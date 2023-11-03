Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

First Fridays in Corry

First Fridays are held on the first Friday of every month from May – December. Tonight’s theme is All Things Turkey! A portion of Center Street is closed for people to enjoy local shops, musicians, food trucks, horse drawn wagon rides and more! First Fridays runs from 5 – 8 p.m. in downtown Corry.

Lake Erie Wine Country Harvest Celebration Weekend

Pick the weekend that suits you best then come celebrate the fall’s harvest. The wineries of Lake Erie Wine Country will be pairing their finely crafted wines with harvest-inspired foods- from savory to sweet. The Harvest Celebration takes place at all wineries all weekend long, for more information check out the Lake Erie Wine Country website.

Nature Trivia Nights at Asbury Woods

What do you call a group of crows? What is the strangest thing an animal eats? Bring your friends for fun-loving interactive trivia nights during the cooler Erie months. November’s theme is Wild Feasts. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Nature Trivia Night kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Asbury Woods Nature Center. For more information on the event, check out the Asbury Woods website.

Station Dinner Theater presents “A Canterbury Feast”

The knaves & Wenches take you back to 1492 and not only perform BUT also serve your meal! All “a la” no utensils. Drink Hail at “The Feast”! Featuring an all-new show! The curtain rises for Friday’s show at 5:30 p.m. then Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., tickets are available online here.

Kellar’s presents Bobcat Goldthwait

Goldthwait is no stranger to entertainment and is one of the most recognizable comedians in show business today. Bobcat’s stand up features hilarious riffs on politics, divorce, and his career as a writer and director of film. His show is a wild ride of fun finding the funny no matter what the situation. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday night, for more information check out the Kellar‘s website.

Wurst Party at Peek’n Peak

Enjoy Beers, Brats and Bands at Peek’n Peak’s eighth annual German Beer Festival. Taste beers from 42 taps, dine on authentic German foods and dance the night away with the massive 26-piece German Band! The party kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. For more information, check out Peek’n Peak website here.

Free Admission Day at the Erie Art Museum

The Museum will be offering free admission on November 4th. This event is sponsored by National Fuel. For more information and see more events held by the Erie Art Museum, check out their website here.