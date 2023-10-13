Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Fall Fest at Peek’n Peak

Celebrate Fall at the 35th Annual Fall Fest at Peek’n Peak Resort! Two weekends full of fall fun in the foothills of Western New York. Brilliant foliage sets the scene for a juried craft show with more than 100 vendors and a farmers’ market beside activities like the pumpkin cannon, children’s games, live entertainment, pony rides, ski lift rides, classic car cruise-in and an annual snow sports equipment swap! Additional event details can be found with this link.

Victorian Halloween at Watson-Curtze Mansion

A storyteller will be in each room of the Watson-Curtze Mansion to share some traditions that are Victorian in nature, and some still exist. Visitors will hear historical accounts that are interactive, fun, spooky and/or whimsical regarding Victorian traditions that deal with windows, mirrors, portraits, hair wreaths (yes, hair wreaths), games and much more. Find more details online here.

Smash-O-Lantern Drift Event

Drift PAOHNY and Lake Erie Speedway Driven By Pro Waste presents Smash-O-Lantern . This event will feature Drifting Trick or Treating (2-4 p.m. Saturday Only)! Bring your whips out or just come and check out all the fun! Learn more about this event on the speedway’s website here.

Erie Cemetery Walking Tours: Ghosts and Legends

Walk through the Erie Cemetery and learn about some ghostly stories that lurk in the shadows. Tours are held at 1 p.m. Meet inside the entrance to the Erie Cemetery. Learn more on the Erie Cemetery Association’s website.

Kellar’s presents John DiCrosta

Comedian, Voice Over, & On Camera Actor, John DiCrosta has been entertaining crowds professionally since the age of 12. He’s been lending his talents and services to animated series, commercials, video games, motion pictures, TV studio audiences, comedy clubs & cruise ship audiences for 30+ years. See him this weekend as he makes a pitstop at Kellar’s Magic and Comedy Club! Tickets for the show are available on their website or by calling 814-461-0911.

Erie Playhouse presents “Misery”

This spine-tingling stage adaptation traps you in the room with Paul as he must outsmart Annie if he hopes to escape. Based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel, the tense cat-and-mouse game will grip you until the very end. Purchase tickets on the playhouse’s website here.

All An Act presents “The Cat and the Canary”

The family of Ambrose West attends a reading of his will at midnight; just 20 years after his death. His will designates that Annabelle West is his sole heir if there is no indication that she suffers from insanity. Should she be unsound of mind, a second will is to be opened naming a different heir. The family tries to unbalance Annabelle with tales of lunatics, murders, and death strikes. All of the heirs are suspected, but not until the last minute is the extraordinary mystery solved. Tickets are available online.

Station Dinner Theater presents “A Canterbury Feast”

The knaves & Wenches take you back to 1492 and not only perform BUT also serve your meal! All “a la” no utensils. Drink Hail at “The Feast”! Featuring an all-new show! Buy your tickets for the feast online.

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Groups, families and friends enjoy the autumn air and ever-changing glorious fall colors while visiting the sprawling farm in a beautiful country setting in Erie County, Pennsylvania. Enjoy a variety of activities, shopping and dining experiences all while visiting an actual working farm. With over 20 activities and attractions at the farm, guests create long-lasting memories worth repeating. Learn more on the farm’s website.

Erie Otters Hockey

Head to the Erie Insurance Arena this weekend as the Otters take on the Windsor Spitfires. And thanks to the Erie Otters’ partners at Harrell Automotive, the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free Magnet Schedule! Buy your tickets online.