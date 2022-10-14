Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Smash-O-Lantern Drift Event

Drift PAOHNY and Lake Erie Speedway Driven By Pro Waste presents Smash-O Lantern on Oct. 15 and 16. This event will feature Drifting Trick or Treating (1 – 3 p.m. Saturday only). Bring your whips out or just come and check out all the fun! More details about this event can be found on their website.

Boogeyfest at Riverside Brewing

Join a festive shindig to celebrate Halloween at Riverside Brewing’s Boogeyfest, with spooky cocktails, costume contests, games, hay rides and more! Learn more about this event on their website or by calling 814-813-5005.

Candlelight Ghost Walks – Haunted Girard

This year’s ghost walks will focus exclusively on the spirits that inhabit this charming town. As you explore Girard’s hauntings, you will also learn its remarkable history, including stories of the incredible deeds of a secret network of law-breakers who harbored fugitive slaves as they made their way to Canada on the Underground Railroad. Find out more details from their website or by calling 814-490-5078.

Zach Williams Fall 22 Tour

Experience the Zach Williams Fall 22 Tour and join Zach Williams and special guest Ben Fuller for a night of music and ministry that will fill your heart and have you singing along all night long! Find out more about this event by going to this website or by calling 814-453-7117.

More Murder and Mayhem Walking Tour

Beware! Experience the More Murder and Mayhem Walking Tour as Justin Dombrowski, local author of Murder and Mayhem in Erie, Pennsylvania, guides you on a tour of seven locations throughout Downtown Erie and accounts tales of grave robbing, bizarre deaths and terror. Learn more from their website or by calling 814-454-1813.

ZooBoo 2022

A scary but not too scary event! ZooBoo is a Halloween event with trick-or-treating for kids under 12 and displays for the whole family. Trick-or-treat yo’ self to an evening full of creepy crawlies, candy, and costumes at the Erie Zoo from Oct. 14 to 30! See the zoo transformed into a Halloween dream, help them solve riddles, and maybe meet some of your favorite characters! More details about this event can be found online or by calling 814-864-4091.

Peek’n Peak Fall Fest

Peek’n Peak Fall Fest sets the scene for a juried craft show with more than 130 vendors and a farmers’ market! Vendors range from local painters and candle makers to professional photographers and local ironsmiths. There will also be classic Fall Fest favorites, like the pumpkin cannon and a massive Kids’ Zone, featuring horse-drawn carriage rides, free kids’ crafts, magic shows, wildlife shows, a rock wall, pony rides, and much more! Find out more about the fest from their website or by calling 716-355-4141. The Fall fest runs Oct. 8-9 & 15-16.

Eeriebyss Factory of Terror

Check out the all-new and most terrifying haunted attraction in the area at the Eeriebyss Factory of Terror! The Griswold Ghouls have been very busy…with all new terror for the brave! Try to escape the haunted abyss with over a half mile of terror… all under one roof. The event takes place from Sept. 30 until Oct. 30. Learn more details about this event here.

Haunted Hayride at Sparrow Road

Beware! Enjoy tractor-drawn Haunted Hayride through the deep dark woods of Sparrow Pond where riders will be taken to over 15 different spooky scenes. But watch out! Some of the ghosts may try to hitch a ride or try to take out the wagon itself! The haunted hayrides start on Sept. 30 and run until Oct. 30. To learn more about this event, head to their website.

Asbury Woods Story Book Walks

The Asbury Woods Storybook Walk is an opportunity to read the book “The Birdwatchers” by Simon James as you meander a short trail loop adjacent to the Wasiesky Teaching Pavilion, near the Nature Center. Asbury Woods is open daily during daylight hours. Learn more about this event on their website.

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Experience Fall Harvest at Port Farms beginning Sept. 17 and running until Oct. 30. Groups, families and friends can enjoy the autumn air and ever-changing fall colors while visiting their sprawling farm in Erie County, Pennsylvania. There will be over 25 thrilling activities and attractions, shopping and dining experiences, and more all while visiting an actual working farm! For more information or to purchase tickets, head to their website or call at 814-796-4500.