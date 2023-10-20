Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

ZooBoo

It’s getting spooky at the Eerie Zoo! Join us for one of the largest kid-friendly Halloween events in the tri-state area! So put on your costume and get ready to experience the Zoo “Halloween style”! Learn what’s in-store for this year’s ZooBoo here.

Downtown Erie Fall Fest

Explore locally made crafts and goods, participate in kids’ activities, shop for harvest produce, enjoy local food trucks, sip some Brewerie beer, and take in live music all day! Find out more information on this event with this link.

Wicked Erie Walking Tour

Join Justin Dombrowski, local author of Murder and Mayhem in Erie, Pennsylvania, The Backyard Strangler, and released book, Wicked Erie, on a tour of five downtown Erie locations with crime trails. Justin will tell the tales of Erie’s history of executions, the conviction of one of Erie’s youngest criminal defendants, the story of one of the most sensational criminal trials ever heard in Erie and more! Learn more details on this event here.

Fright Nights at the Light

Join us, if you dare for legends of ghost ships, legends and lore! Paranormal Investigators, Eerie Unknown, will present their findings of their investigations at both the Presque Isle and Erie Land Lighthouse. Enjoy a campfire, spooky stories, an evening at the Lighthouse, donuts, cider and more! Limited tickets available. Learn more about the event and/or purchase tickets here.

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Groups, families and friends enjoy the autumn air and ever-changing glorious fall colors while visiting the sprawling farm in a beautiful country setting in Erie County, Pennsylvania. Enjoy a variety of activities, shopping and dining experiences all while visiting an actual working farm. With over 20 activities and attractions at the farm, guests create long-lasting memories worth repeating. Learn more on the farm’s website.

Erie Guild of Craftsmen Fall Craft Show

The 2023 50th Anniversary Fall Craft Show featuring handmade items by the EGOC Members. $3/person ages 12+; under 12 is free. Free Parking Learn more event details on the Zem Zem Shrine Club’s website.

Fall Fest at Peek’n Peak

Celebrate Fall at the 35th Annual Fall Fest at Peek’n Peak Resort! Two weekends full of fall fun in the foothills of Western New York. Brilliant foliage sets the scene for a juried craft show with more than 100 vendors and a farmers’ market beside activities like the pumpkin cannon, children’s games, live entertainment, pony rides, ski lift rides, classic car cruise-in and an annual snow sports equipment swap! Additional event details can be found with this link.

Asbury Woods Nature Trivia Night

What do you call a group of crows? What is the strangest thing an animal eats? Bring your friends for fun-loving interactive trivia nights during the cooler Erie months. October’s theme will be Spooky Specimens. Additional information can be found here.

Kellar’s presents Bobby Collins – comedian

Comedian Bobby Collins has distinguished himself as one of the Premier Comedians in our country. He has an ability to truthfully translate the human condition. Audiences across the country relate to his comedic characterizations as he exposes the humor of day-to-day situations as well as serving up resplendent rants on world events. Tickets for the show are available on their website or by calling 814-461-0911.

Erie Otters Hockey

Friday vs. London Knights, Saturday vs. Sarnia Sting. Sunday vs Niagara. Buy your tickets online.

Erie Cemetery Walking Tours – Ghosts & Legends

Walk through the Erie Cemetery and learn about some ghostly stories that lurk in the shadows. Tours are held at 1 p.m. Meet inside the entrance to the Erie Cemetery. Learn more on the Erie Cemetery Association’s website.

Station Dinner Theater presents “A Canterbury Feast”

The knaves & Wenches take you back to 1492 and not only perform BUT also serve your meal! All “a la” no utensils. Drink Hail at “The Feast”! Featuring an all-new show! Buy your tickets for the feast online.

Erie Playhouse presents “Misery”

This spine-tingling stage adaptation traps you in the room with Paul as he must outsmart Annie if he hopes to escape. Based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel, the tense cat-and-mouse game will grip you until the very end. Purchase tickets on the playhouse’s website here.